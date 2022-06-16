Shingai Shoniwa: 'My new music explores more of my heritage'

It was only after Olly Stephens was murdered, in a field outside his home in Reading, that his mum and dad realised the violent and disturbing world their son had been exposed to through his phone. For BBC Panorama, reporter Marianna Spring investigates the role social media played in his death and exposes how a 13-year-old's social media accounts can be recommended violent videos and knives for sale.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 18 HOURS AGO