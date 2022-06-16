Shingai Shoniwa: 'My new music explores more of my heritage'

Journalist Aideen Kennedy has died shortly after announcing she was suffering from a terminal illness on social media. On Friday, Ms Kennedy posted on Twitter that after a stint in hospital, she was receiving palliative care at home. She worked for various news organisations but is perhaps best known for...
Another prominent BBC journalist has quit for a commercial rival after tiring of the public broadcaster’s impartiality drive. Lewis Goodall, the policy editor of Newsnight, will join former colleagues Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel in making a daily podcast for media company Global, which owns radio stations including LBC.
It was only after Olly Stephens was murdered, in a field outside his home in Reading, that his mum and dad realised the violent and disturbing world their son had been exposed to through his phone. For BBC Panorama, reporter Marianna Spring investigates the role social media played in his death and exposes how a 13-year-old's social media accounts can be recommended violent videos and knives for sale.
A boy recognised as a Child of Courage under the Pride of Birmingham awards has died following his battle with an incurable illness. Ten-year-old Oscar Jealous from Kingstanding, Birmingham, had Batten Disease, a condition affecting his nervous system. March's award was in recognition of Oscar raising awareness of the illness.
Neolithic, Roman and Bronze Age remains found where a school is being built are "regionally significant", an expert said. The discoveries, including an ancient burial site, have delayed the opening of the Houstone School in Houghton Regis, Bedfordshire. A ring-ditch, a line of 11 Bronze Age pits, plus late Iron...
