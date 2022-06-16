ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland.com

Wanted man flees officers, ditches bag of drugs: Fairview Park Police Blotter

By Julie A. Short/special to cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

At 12:31 a.m. June 11, an officer on patrol found a man wanted on an arrest warrant after performing a registration check of a car. The car was stopped in the Circle K parking lot, and as the officer approached the...

www.cleveland.com

Comments / 1

Related
Cleveland.com

Drunk man threatens officer: North Ridgeville police blotter

Officers were dispatched for a welfare check on a man who was drunk and walking down the sidewalk on June 9. The man was transported to his home and then requested to go to a hotel. As the man was gathering belongings, he became agitated and threatened to strike an officer. After a short struggle, he was arrested and charged with menacing, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, OH
Cleveland.com

Driver on drugs sees traffic cones on highway: Middleburg Heights Police Blotter

An officer at 8:20 p.m. June 12 was following a car that was going 16 mph in a 25 zone. The car weaved several times, crossing lane lines. The driver’s head was down, appearing that he was slumped over. The officer activated the cruiser’s emergency lights but the car went into the right-hand lane and continued on its way. After the cruiser’s siren was activated for a second time, the car stopped. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. He wore sweatpants and had a lighter in his lap. There were burn holes in his pants and ashes scattered in the front seat. The officer smelled a smoky odor in the car. The driver, who was confused, mumbled there were cones across the roadway and on the freeway. Of course, there were none. He showed signs of under some type of influence. He had burn marks on his fingertips. He did not get out of his car when initially asked and told the officer he would write him a ticket if he needed to do so. As he got out of the car, the driver said he was very cold despite the 81-degree temperature. He failed field sobriety tests. He was arrested for operating a car while impaired. The officer found several drug-related items in his car, such as suspected synthetic cannabis spice, white paper towels rolled tightly together with a hole punched through the middle, a brown cigarette with synthetic cannabis space and three such burned brown cigarettes. He was also cited for no seat belt and driving under the influence.
MIDDLEBURG HEIGHTS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Park Police#Fairview Park#Drugs#Police Blotter#Wanted Man#Law Enforcement#Ohio Fleeing#Ulta#The Sun Post Herald
Cleveland.com

Teen’s skateboard reported stolen at gunpoint: Lakewood Police Blotter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio – Robbery: Lake Avenue. A woman called the Lakewood Police Department at 9:31 p.m. on June 5 to report her 17-year-old grandson was walking home from Lakewood Park with another male teenager when they were robbed at gunpoint by five males who jumped out of an SUV. One of the teens was cut with a knife and the suspects took his skateboard, according to a police event report. The teen refused medical treatment. The group also took a cell phone belonging to the other teenager he was walking with, according to the report.
LAKEWOOD, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Authorities: Body found near Edgewater Yacht Club

CLEVELAND (WJW) — A dead body was recovered west of Edgewater Yacht Club Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Metroparks said. The body of a man was reportedly recovered by the Cleveland Department of Fire and EMS after a call came in just after 1 p.m. The Cleveland Fire Technical Rescue Units had to remove the victim […]
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

9-week-old puppy valued at nearly $5,000 stolen from Petland store in Parma

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Parma said they are investigating a case of a stolen puppy. The 9-week-old female Yorkshire terrier was taken from the Petland located on West Ridgewood Drive in Parma and is valued at approximately $4,899, according to police and store animal care manager Amy Parker.
PARMA, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
76K+
Followers
73K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy