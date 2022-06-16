ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, KY

Ky. Supreme Court strikes down challenge to JCPS property tax hike

By Jess Clark
WFPL
WFPL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hU9m9_0gCqxArK00 The Kentucky Supreme Court ruled Thursday that a petition to recall a Jefferson County Public Schools tax increase is null and void.

JCPS Superintendent Marty Pollio said in a statement the decision will facilitate more investments and is a “win for the children of Jefferson County.”

Members of the Louisville Tea Party tried to recall the 9.5% property tax increase in 2020 with a ballot question. The Jefferson County Board of Education passed the tax increase in May 2020 . It amounts to an additional 7 cents per $100 of assessed value. That means an owner of a $200,000 home would see their bill rise by $140.

Initially, the Jefferson County Clerk’s office certified there were enough signatures from opponents to put a recall question on the ballot in the 2020 General Election.

But weeks before the election, a judge ruled the opponents’ online petition was invalid because organizers altered voter information . The judge also found the county clerk’s office certified hundreds of duplicate signatures. The duplicate signatures, and erroneous and altered entries were uncovered by a consultant hired by the Jefferson County Teachers Association, the teachers’ union.

Related Story
Tax-Recall Petitioners Respond To Allegations They Altered Voter Information

Tax opponents then appealed to the state’s highest court. But in Thursday’s ruling, all seven justices sided with JCPS and the teachers’ union, which are in favor of the increase.

Justices said the lack of security measures on the electronic recall petition coupled with the alterations made by members of the committee invalidated the petition.

“In cases such as this, the public’s right to vote on a tax recall is rendered null by the inadequacy of the recall petition occasioned by the alterations and lack of required information,” justices wrote in their decision .

“We hold the total absence of any security measures to ensure an electronic signature was in fact made by the purported signatory negates the petition.”

The district levied and collected the tax increase in question over the last two years, but held part of the revenues in escrow while awaiting a final decision from the courts. Thursday’s ruling means JCPS can move $74.5 million out of escrow and begin spending it.

“The impact that we can have on our kids is monumental as a result of this,” Pollio said during a press conference Thursday afternoon.

The superintendent said he plans to spend the funds on high-poverty schools, extending learning time and improving facilities. The district has been using federal pandemic relief dollars for many of these initiatives since 2020. Pollio said revenue from the tax increase will become crucial for continuing those efforts once the federal funds expire in 2024.

The court’s decision means the district’s bonding capacity nearly doubled overnight, from $265 million to $525 million. That means JCPS will be able to borrow twice as much to spend on facilities. Pollio said that will allow the district to move forward with long-overdue upgrades to school buildings.

While the decision is a win for the district, JCPS is likely to face more tax-recall petitions in the future if it wants to raise taxes again.

In 2021, the GOP-led General Assembly drastically reduced the number of signatures needed to get a tax-recall question on the ballot . Previously, tax opponents had to collect a number of signatures equal to 10% of eligible voters in a district. For JCPS, that was around 35,500 signatures. The new law requires just 5,000 signatures for JCPS.

“The Petition Committee members are very disappointed with the Kentucky Supreme Court’s decision upholding the JCPS tax hike,” Louisville Tea Party President Theresa Camoriano wrote in an emailed statement. “However, we believe we are much farther ahead than we would have been if we had not challenged the tax hike.”

During the press conference Thursday, Pollio called the new law “problematic.” He said it could curtail efforts to raise more local funds, at the same time that state lawmakers are cutting or leaving flat state funding for public schools, also known as SEEK.

“If we are not going to get the funding from SEEK dollars, then superintendents in this Commonwealth have no other option but to ask local residents to fund schools the way they need to be funded,” he said.

This story has been updated.

Comments / 4

Jim Dandy
4d ago

We can step forward now with the money we fleeced from the taxpayers of Jefferson County. Let’s start by feeding the city kids breakfast and lunch this summer so we can keep them closer to our web of indoctrination.

Reply
4
Starboard gunner
4d ago

JCPS ignores the people and jacks our taxes by 30%. this is why we MUST get rid of all democrats in offices statewide.

Reply
4
Related
WBKO

Kentucky judge running again after removal from office

OWENSBORO, Ky. - A Kentucky judge who was removed from office two months ago is running again. The Judicial Conduct Commission voted unanimously in April to permanently remove Daviess Family Judge Julie Hawes Gordon for attempting to influence criminal cases involving her adult son. However, the commission does not have...
wvih.com

EPA Denies Governor’s Request

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has denied Governor Andy Beshear’s request for more affordable gas to be sold in Kentucky as gas prices remain at an all-time high. Earlier this month, Governor Beshear requested the EPA to grant a waiver removing the requirement that “reformulated” fuel, or RFG, be sold in urban areas, including Louisville.
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Louisville, KY
Education
Local
Kentucky Education
Louisville, KY
Government
Jefferson County, KY
Government
County
Jefferson County, KY
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Government
State
Kentucky State
Jefferson County, KY
Education
wymt.com

Gov. Andy Beshear announces funding for broadband expansion in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Monday, Governor Andy Beshear held a news conference to announce finding for broadband expansion in the Commonwealth. The funding, which totals to more than $89 million, is part of the Governor’s Better Kentucky Plan. The money is going towards bringing faster, more reliable internet...
KENTUCKY STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marty Pollio
starvedrock.media

Kentucky school choice group wants state Supreme Court to overturn ruling

(The Center Square) – A Kentucky organization that promotes school choice initiatives filed an amicus brief with the state’s Supreme Court recently. EdChoice Kentucky called for the justices to overturn a Franklin Circuit Court ruling that found an educational funding program established by 2021 state law to be unconstitutional.
KENTUCKY STATE
WHAS11

Federal grand jury convicts Louisville attorney on tax evasion

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville attorney has been convicted for engaging in tax evasion. According to the Department of Justice, 65-year-old Keith Hunter was convicted by a federal grand jury on Friday following a five-day trial. The DOJ said Hunter evaded the payment of federal income taxes, penalties and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

Kentucky Governor declares emergency for town facing water shortage

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Gov. Andy Beshear issued an executive order Saturday declaring a state of emergency for a western Kentucky town struggling with a water shortage. State officials are expected to travel to Marion to begin implementing a plan aimed an ensuring that families have access to water, the governor's office said in a news release.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Supreme Court#Politics Federal#Politics Judicial#Jcps#The Louisville Tea Party
WLKY.com

EPA: No suspension on use of reformulated gas in Kentucky

Ky. — Drivers will not be getting a break from gas prices purchased in the Louisville area thanks to the Environmental Protection Agency's decision. Last week, Gov. Andy Beshear asked the EPA to suspend the use of reformulated gas in Kentucky. The EPA denied that request on Friday.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville attorney convicted of tax evasion totaling over $1M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville attorney was found guilty of tax evasion in federal court on Friday. Keith Hunter didn't pay income taxes for five different years between 2000 and 2011, according to court documents. It totaled more than $1.1 million. Hunter concealed his assets from the IRS by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
WKYT 27

Kentucky hospital remains closed following gas leak

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon Community Hospital is still closed Monday morning following a gas leak. The leak shut the hospital down Sunday morning. All patients were moved to other facilities. Columbia Gas contained the leak, but hospital officials say crews will actually be repairing the damage Monday afternoon.
BOURBON COUNTY, KY
WFPL

WFPL

Louisville, KY
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville’s NPR News Station is the trusted source for independent, fact-based news. We offer 24/7 local, national and international news, culture, and public affairs. As other media outlets narrow their scope and reduce local coverage, we are working to expand the breadth of local news and give voice to multiple perspectives. We cover Louisville the way NPR covers the world.

 https://wfpl.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy