Mount Juliet, TN

Baby born in traffic on I-440 turns one

By Kelly Broderick
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 4 days ago
It's been one year since Gayla and Ryan Thompson's son made his way into the world, his entrance being a little bit unique.

Their baby boy was born just before 9 a.m. on June 16 in bumper-to-bumper traffic along I-440 .

The couple had dropped their older child off at daycare in Mt. Juliet before making the trek downtown to Vanderbilt University Medical Center and thought they had plenty of time, but Gayla's contractions kicked into high gear just as traffic began to slow.

"It wasn't six or seven minutes after I called 911 that he was fully delivered," said Ryan Thompson at the time.

They pulled over on the side of the interstate, Ryan helped Gayla deliver their son, Carson.

Gayla, a newborn photographer, and Ryan, a UPS driver, delivered baby Carson in the front seat of their Jeep Wrangler.

Gayla Thompson

Happy Birthday Carson!

CLARKSVILLE, TN
