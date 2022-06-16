ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’m a professional cleaner – the stain removers I can’t go without from as little as $2

By H. J. Hayes
 4 days ago
WHEN you spill something on the carpet or sofa, it's easy to panic – trying to clean up a mess before it soaks in is a race against the clock.

But you don't need to stress out when you wind up with a stain, because there are affordable stain removers that have professional cleaners' stamp of approval.

Cleaning experts' favorite stain removers can lift even the deepest stains Credit: Getty

The Reader's Digest team asked two expert cleaners for their can't-miss products, and the pros delivered, with suggestions ranging from $2 to $12.50.

If you want to tackle old, set-in stains that just never lifted, try this budget suggestion from Russell Cragun, the pro behind Simply-Bliss Cleaning and Organizing.

Zep All-Purpose Carpet Shampoo is only $9 for a full gallon Credit: Zep

Zep All-Purpose Carpet Shampoo Concentrate sells for just $9 at Home Depot and other hardware stores.

Cragun told Reader's Digest the shampoo can restore your rugs or carpets to their former glory and get them good as new.

You can also find other variations on the brand, which target specific problems, like stains in high-traffic areas and pet-related messes.

Speaking of pet messes, if you have a cat or dog, you might not have visible stains, but odors that persist in your carpet.

Work this $2 odor-buster into your carpet to beat lingering smells Credit: Glade

The Glade Carpet and Room Refresher only costs $2, but it can remove heavy odors with no heavy-duty scrubbing.

"Sprinkle it on, wait a couple of minutes, then vacuum,” Cragun said. “It will help your house smell better and is especially helpful if you have any pets.”

What if you've been decorating around an embarrassing wine stain that just won't go away? There's a specific product for that, and it even has a cheeky bottle.

Chateau Spill comes in a faux wine bottle, so you can even keep it on your bar cart for a quick response to emergencies.

A few spritzes of Chateau Spill can lift red wine stains in minutes Credit: Chateau Spill

The non-toxic, biodegradable cleaner removes new wine stains and older, set-in ones.

Pick up a spray bottle of the magic formula for just $8 before your next dinner party.

Rochelle Wilkinson, owner of Dirt Detectives Cleaning, told RD she has a clear favorite for spot-treating stains of any kind.

The spot treatment from Folex can remove stains from carpets and furniture Credit: Folex

Folex Carpet Spot Remover isn't just the cleaner she uses in clients' homes, but also the one Wilkinson stocks up on for her own home.

"It’s great if you need to know how to remove anything from old, set-in carpet stains to new, stubborn grease and food stains," Wilkinson said.

Folex is available on Amazon for only $12.80, which leaves room in your budget for an all-over carpet spray that penetrates deep stains.

If you need to remove stains from a larger area, Hoover Max strength is easy to use Credit: Hoover

Hoover Max Strength Deep Stain Remover is Wilkinson's favorite product for treating your whole carpet.

“I found this one had a little more punch and is great for tougher more stubborn stains," Wilkinson said.

Maybe it's the foam formula that makes it so effective, and easy to work into your carpet fibers.

For only $8, one bottle of the carpet cleaner can go a long way, so add it to your next order of cleaning supplies and wow guests with your tidy home.

IN THIS ARTICLE
