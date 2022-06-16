ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Heat insider suggests they need another ‘bonafide’ scorer: 3 possible trade options

By Jason Burgos
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vkHLS_0gCqwebr00

While the Miami Heat is an elite squad in the NBA’s Eastern Conference, one of the organization’s leading insiders believes they are still a major scoring threat away from truly contending for a championship.

Miami finished with the best record in the East and was able to overcome a terrific duo in 76ers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden in the semifinals of the playoffs. However, they were not able to do the same against the Boston Celtics’ young gun tandem of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown in the Conference Finals.

Related: Sportsnaut NBA mock draft – Predictions for every pick in the Round 1 & 2

Outside of superstar Jimmy Butler, the team lacked a strong secondary scorer to back up their leader. That — along with how the two teams in the NBA Finals are built — was the argument put forth by South Florida Sun-Sentinel Heat writer Ira Winderman on Thursday. As he explained why the Miami Heat needs to land another “bonafide” scorer in the offseason if they want to seriously contend for a title in 2022-2023.

“What these NBA Finals, I believe, have shown is that to be at the top tier of title contention you need two bonafide, big-time scoring threats in your starting lineup,” Winderman explained. “The Warriors have that in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, the Celtics in Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. All four have had their moments in these Finals and certainly throughout the playoffs.

“Yes, the Heat have scoring options, but unlike Curry, Thompson, Tatum, and Brown, not necessarily the types who can dominate the offense,” he continued. “Bam Adebayo is not that type of player, nor are PJ Tucker, Max Strus, or, at this stage of his career, Kyle Lowry … For now, the Heat do not have a matching component for Butler in the first five, thus all the talk of a search for another scoring wing.”

If the Heat did want to make a bold move to land another “bonafide” scoring threat, here are three possible trade options this summer.

Kyrie Irving or Bradley Beal could be the Miami Heat’s ‘bonafide’ scorer answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K15Jr_0gCqwebr00
Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
  • Heat get: Bradley Beal
  • Wizards get: Tyler Herro, Kyle Lowry, 27th pick in 2022 Draft, and a 1st-round pick in 2024

One strong option for the Heat would be to reach out to the Washington Wizards about Bradley Beal. The three-time All-Star still remains unsure about opting into the final year of his deal. But getting the chance to head to a contending team next season would surely motivate him to do so.

In trading Beal, the Wizards could land a talented young scorer in Tyler Herro, a veteran voice in Kyle Lowry, and two first-round picks to begin a post-Beal rebuild, along with whoever they take with the 10th pick in this month’s draft.

  • Heat get: Kyrie Irving and Joe Harris
  • Nets get: Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, 27th pick in 2022 Draft, and a 1st-round pick in 2024

A second option would be for Miami to swing big and try to acquire Brooklyn Nets superstar Kyrie Irving. We know that Irving and the team have a strained relationship. But he certainly wants to opt into the $36 million he is still owed. Opting in and going to a contender in South Beach might be the optimal outcome for the mercurial guard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hKP1v_0gCqwebr00 Also Read:
WATCH: Patrick Beverley asks if the Miami Heat will trade for him on live TV

For the Nets, landing Bam Adebayo, Lowry, and first-round picks to keep or trade, the franchise would transition towards a more balanced lineup. With better defense centered around superstar Kevin Durant and his new wingman Ben Simmons.

  • Heat get: Julius Randle
  • Knicks get: Kyle Lowry

One final possibility — that is far less sexy but much more affordable — would be a straight-up swap of Lowry for New York Knicks leading scorer Julius Randle. In 2020-2021 we saw Randle can play defense when properly motivated, and there has never been a question about his scoring abilities. He would make an interesting and cheaper choice to pair with Butler.

For the Knicks, they get a player they have long wanted and a proper veteran point guard to lead a team with potential rich young scorers RJ Barrett and Obi Toppin.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Kanye West Has Reportedly Signed Another Big Athlete

As Kanye West continues to expand his endeavors beyond music and fashion, his latest venture, Donda Sports, signed another big name, according to TMZ. With Front Office Sports reporting, "In the last 48 hours, Kanye West and Donda Sports have signed both Aaron Donald and Jaylen Brown," via the Hollywood outlet.
CELEBRITIES
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors

The Boston Celtics had a 2-1 lead over the Golden State Warriors in the 2022 NBA Finals and had a chance to take a commanding 3-1 lead at home in Game 4. Instead, the Celtics melted down as Stephen Curry erupted, resulting in a 2-2 series tie. Boston went on to lose the next two […] The post Celtics star Jaylen Brown gets brutally honest on NBA Finals loss to Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant breaks silence after Warriors win NBA championship without him

The Golden State Warriors bagged their fourth title in eight years on Thursday night as Stephen Curry led the Dubs to a series-clinching win over the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the NBA Finals. Unsurprisingly, some fans have now gravitated towards Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant as they discuss how this championship affects KD’s […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant breaks silence after Warriors win NBA championship without him appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Boston, MA
Local
Florida Basketball
Miami, FL
Sports
City
Florida, MA
Local
Florida Sports
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Miami, FL
Boston, MA
Basketball
Miami, FL
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Dennis Rodman Called Out The Lakers For Giving Shaquille O'Neal The Biggest NBA Contract: “No Way In Hell. If I Was An Owner, No Way In Hell I’d Ever Pay A Man $120 Million If He’s Not The Total Package. I Wouldn’t Do It.”

Shaquille O'Neal probably is the most dominant player the NBA has ever seen. With his backboard-breaking dunks and his incredible scoring skills, Shaq, back in his prime, was one of the best players in the league. Drafted by the Orlando Magic, Shaq found himself in probably a perfect situation. Surrounded...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Butler
Person
Tyler Herro
Person
Obi Toppin
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jaylen Brown
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Bam Adebayo
Person
Kyle Lowry
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Julius Randle
ClutchPoints

Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future

As was the case after the team’s previous three NBA title wins over the last decade, Golden State Warriors general manager Bob Myers will have multiple crucial roster decisions to make in the offseason. Among them, he is set to face a dilemma regarding the future of Gary Payton II with the team. After being […] The post Gary Payton II drops a key 1-word update on Warriors future appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

Norman Powell shares video of white woman harassing him at his gym

Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell was harassed at a gym in Las Vegas by a white woman who asserted he was not “American” due to his race. Unfortunately, NBA celebrity too often comes with fan harassment, whether it’s on social media or in person. And for Los Angeles Clippers shooting guard Norman Powell, it came in the form of a white woman claiming that he was “not American” because of the music he was listening to at a Las Vegas gym.
LAS VEGAS, NV
People

Nia Long and Ime Udoka's Relationship Timeline

All roads lead back to Boston — at least, for Nia Long and Ime Udoka they do. The Fatal Affair actress and the former professional basketball player first met in Boston back in 2010, after work brought them both there by chance. They were introduced by a mutual friend, and from that point on, the couple was inseparable — despite Udoka's NBA coaching jobs taking him to cities like San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, and Long's acting career having her film all over the country.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Finals#The Miami Heat#Eastern Conference#The Boston Celtics#Celtics
Yardbarker

Sixers Ramp Up Trade Efforts For Danny Green, No. 23 Pick

This followed a report from Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, who wrote that the Sixers have been gauging the market for Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz — and yes, Green and the pick. The Sixers have been on the lookout for a third star to pair with...
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Miami Heat
NBA Teams
Houston Rockets
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
Yardbarker

Miami Heat Join Crowded Race To Acquire Jerami Grant This Off-Season

The Miami Heat will be making a serious push this off-season to improve their team no matter what. They ended up short against the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals. Even though the Celtics looked decisively better, the Heat managed to take the series to seven games and stood a genuine chance of qualifying for the Finals again.
MIAMI, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

61K+
Followers
49K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy