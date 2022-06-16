Seattle Storm star Sue Bird to retire after 2022 season

SEATTLE — It’s official: Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird said the 2022 season will be her last with the WNBA.

Bird made the announcement Thursday on Twitter, but it did not come as a surprise.

In February, Bird said all signs were pointing toward the 2022 season being her last.

Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season.

Bird, the league’s all-time leader in assists, said last season was the first time she played with the idea of possibly retiring in her mind. Seattle lost to Phoenix in the second round of the WNBA playoffs and Bird was met with chants of “one more year” by the home crowd after the loss.

Bird said that resonated and within a few days she called her trainer and decided to start preparing to play in 2022.

This is her 19th season as a player. She missed two seasons due to injury.

The Storm tweeted the video below after Bird made her announcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group