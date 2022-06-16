ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Seattle Storm star Sue Bird to retire after 2022 season

By The Associated Press, KIRO 7 News
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRF6d_0gCqwVcC00

SEATTLE — It’s official: Seattle Storm star and five-time Olympic gold medalist Sue Bird said the 2022 season will be her last with the WNBA.

Bird made the announcement Thursday on Twitter, but it did not come as a surprise.

In February, Bird said all signs were pointing toward the 2022 season being her last.

Bird, a four-time WNBA champion, 12-time All-Star and the oldest player in the league at 41, previously announced she would return for one more season.

Bird, the league’s all-time leader in assists, said last season was the first time she played with the idea of possibly retiring in her mind. Seattle lost to Phoenix in the second round of the WNBA playoffs and Bird was met with chants of “one more year” by the home crowd after the loss.

Bird said that resonated and within a few days she called her trainer and decided to start preparing to play in 2022.

This is her 19th season as a player. She missed two seasons due to injury.

The Storm tweeted the video below after Bird made her announcement.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Blockbuster Lakers Trade Rumor

The Los Angeles Lakers had an extremely disappointing 2021-22 season, missing out on the playoffs. It will be an interesting offseason for the Lakers, who could have some big decisions to make with their roster. Most notably, what will they do with Russell Westbrook?. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
99K+
Followers
114K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy