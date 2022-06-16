ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Capsized kayaks leave 4 teens stranded on sand bar in Wildcat Creek

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 4 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Four teenagers kayaking on the Wildcat Creek east of Lafayette survived what water rescuer are using as a cautionary tale about water safety.

The teens capsized their kayaks and found themselves stranded on a sand bar, according to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff's office.

Crews from Wildcat Canoe and Kayak Rentals boated out to where the teens were stranded and ferried them back to the rental store, according to the sheriff's office. The teens were not injured.

Those who were stranded were Nina Looser, 18, Isabel Alvarez, 17, Asharia Hernandez, 15, and Brayden Love, 17, all of Lafayette.

The sheriff's office dive team did not rescue the kayakers, according to the sheriff's office. But they were called out to help about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to the area of Tippecanoe County Road 900 East where it crosses the creek.

"With warm temperatures and summer water-related activities," Tippecanoe County sheriff's Capt. Rob Hainje wrote, "we urge the public to be extremely cautious in and around waterways.

"It is too easy to overestimate our abilities, and underestimate the unforgiving power of the water, especially moving water," Hainji stated in a news release.

"As creeks and rivers rise, the public needs to stay off of these waterways until safe recreation can be done," he stated. "We urge the use of personal floatation devices at all times and encourage safe water activities in approved locations only.

"We want you and your family to enjoy the summer and be safe."

This story will be updated.

