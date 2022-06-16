SpaceX employees slam Elon Musk's behavior in 'public sphere'

E mployees from SpaceX aren't happy with how their boss is behaving in public.

The employees blasted Elon Musk's behavior in public and on Twitter as a distraction from the company and its goals.

“Elon’s behavior in the public sphere is a frequent source of distraction and embarrassment for us, particularly in recent weeks,” the employees wrote in a letter, according to a copy reviewed by the Verge . “As our CEO and most prominent spokesperson, Elon is seen as the face of SpaceX — every Tweet that Elon sends is a de facto public statement by the company. It is critical to make clear to our teams and to our potential talent pool that his messaging does not reflect our work, our mission, or our values.”

The letter claims that employees “across the spectra of gender, ethnicity, seniority, and technical roles have collaborated on” its content, although it remains uncertain how many employees were involved in its creation. It also claims that the company has failed to live up to its "no a**hole" policy and its zero-tolerance sexual harassment policy. The letter goes on to ask SpaceX to "publicly address and condemn Elon’s harmful Twitter behavior," to "hold all leadership equally accountable" for bad conduct, and to "clearly define what exactly is intended by SpaceX's 'no-a**hole' and 'zero tolerance' policies and enforce them consistently."

It is unclear how many people signed the document, although it generated more than 100 supportive comments in the chat.

SpaceX's "no a**hole" policy is a work policy that stops people from interrupting or shutting down conversations internally, according to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell. This policy allegedly encourages workers to "listen harder" and to "embrace the ideas of your fellow workers."

The letter's remarks arrive nearly a month after Insider reported the company paid a flight attendant $250,000 to settle sexual misconduct allegations against Musk. Musk denies these claims, calling the report "utterly untrue" and an attempt to stop his acquisition of Twitter.

Musk's Twitter conduct has been a point of tension in the past. While the billionaire has used his account to stop people from threatening other accounts, he has also used it for seemingly juvenile tweets and memes. Musk's Twitter account has also played an integral part in the marketing of his companies, including Tesla and SpaceX.

SpaceX did not respond to requests for comment from the Washington Examiner .