Orlando, FL

50-year-old man sentenced to 10 years for cocaine distribution conspiracy in Orlando

WESH
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. — A man has been sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine in Orlando, according to the U.S. Department of Justice. Luis Perez Rodriguez pleaded guilty on March 28, the Department of Justice...

www.wesh.com

