Pomfret, NY

Paving project scheduled next week in Pomfret

chautauquatoday.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTown of Pomfret Highway Superintendent Jude Gardner says...

chautauquatoday.com

spectrumlocalnews.com

Hochul: NY state makes $50M investment in East Buffalo community

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Following last month’s mass shooting at a Jefferson Avenue Tops supermarket, the East Side of Buffalo is getting a $50 million investment, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Saturday. The Governor’s Office says the investment efforts are intended to “help stabilize and strengthen the community in the...
BUFFALO, NY
wnynewsnow.com

New York State Gas And Utility Program Available For Low Income Residents

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced that a total of $567 million is available to help low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19 bill credit program for low-income customers adopted Thursday by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
chautauquatoday.com

Gas prices drop slightly nationally, NYS

Batavia - $4.89 (down 3 cents from last Monday) Buffalo - $4.89 (down 1 cent from last Monday) Elmira - $4.97 (down 1 cent from last Monday) Ithaca - $4.98 (up 1 cent from last Monday) Rochester - $4.97 (down 1 cent from last Monday) Rome - $4.98 (no change...
TRAFFIC
City
Government
chautauquatoday.com

Chautauqua County OFAS Director Honored as NYS Senate Woman of Distinction

Chautauqua County's Director of the Office for Aging Services (OFAS) has been honored as a 2022 New York State Senate Woman of Distinction. Dr. Mary Ann Spanos was recognized for her achievements and contributions to the community during a ceremony at Jamestown's Yassou Festival on Saturday. State Senator George Borrello says he nominated Dr. Spanos for her long-standing community service and the way she and her staff responded to the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown...
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
chautauquatoday.com

DiNapoli Releases Annual Report on Industrial Development Agencies

New York State's local industrial development agencies (IDAs) reported 4,262 active projects with a total value of $114 billion in 2020, according to an annual report on IDAs released Friday by State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. While reported project values have risen, the number of projects has decreased by 58, or 1.3%, since 2019. According to DiNapoli, this continues a long-term trend, where project values have increased by 57% and the number of projects has declined by 4% since 2010.
CHAUTAUQUA COUNTY, NY
96.9 WOUR

$567 Million Available In Electric And Gas Assistance In New York State

New York State now has $567 million available to low-income families that need help paying their eclectic or gas bills. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, June 16, 2022. The money is to help pay off past due bills caused by the pandemic. The funds will directly benefit more than 327,000 low-income households. Residents enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a one-time credit to pay off any past due bills through May 1, 2022. Customers will receive the credit to their accounts by August 1, 2022. Any resident who needs help and has not yet enrolled in EAP can receive a credit, if they enroll by December 31, 2022.
ECONOMY
erienewsnow.com

Storms Bring Down Trees, Wires Across Northwestern Pennsylvania

Storms moving through northwestern Pennsylvania brought down trees and wires Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to Fry Rd. near Old State Rd. in Franklin Township to clear away debris from the trees. There was also a downed power line. In Union City, tree limbs and a power line fell on...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
96.1 The Breeze

100 mph Wind Gust Confirmed In New York State

The official start for summertime happens this upcoming Tuesday, but for many of us, summer has basically already begun. This time of year means that we get hot and humid weather, with the chance for thunderstorms and those that may be severe in nature. On Thursday, much of New York...
ENVIRONMENT
chautauquatoday.com

Lockport woman charged after crash in Hanover

A Lockport woman is accused of operating her auto while under the influence of alcohol after a crash in the town of Hanover Sunday evening. Chautauqua County Sheriff's deputies say two people were transported from the scene with minor injuries. 27-year-old Andreonna Mindoro has been charged with DWI, DWI per se, and following too closely. She will appear in Hanover Town Court on a later date.
LOCKPORT, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Community members express their concern on NYS Regents changes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, New York’s State of Education Department passed a proposal to help students pass their final exams this year and today parents and community members came together at Bethesda World Harvest International Church. “What is the value of a regents diploma if I get the diploma whether I pass the […]
POLITICS
CNHI

Dietician joins Niagara Falls Memorial staff

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center will now offer a nutrition program in the Summit Orthopaedic Center, located in suite 700 of the Summit Healthplex at 6934 Williams Road in Wheatfield. Outpatient registered dietitian Diana Korzhukova, M.S., R.D., C.D.N., is now seeing patients at the Center for Nutrition Counseling every Wednesday.
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Two WNY Towns Make List Of Cheapest Places To Live In New York State

We are living in inflationary times. Every time I turn around the price has increased on essentials, like gas, food, or rent. Can we get a break? If you're willing to relocate, you might be able to live in an affordable place. Two towns here in Western New York made the list of the cheapest places to live in the state. HomeSnacks put the list together.
POLITICS
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

New York State Newest Law Aiming to Make Schools Safer

A continuous question has remained the same over numerous years. How do we keep kids safe in schools?. Growing up, I remember doing drills in school in case of an emergency, a shooting, or lockdown. The teachers and staff members took this seriously and it was a concern during that time. With the growing amounts of school shootings and violence, it's time that something goes into place to make sure students are safe while in school.
EDUCATION
Mix 103.9

Not Cool! Why Does New York State Want To Ban Refrigerators?

If your fridge is running, you better go catch it. It could soon be banned completely from New York State. No this isn't clickbait. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is looking for comments on this proposal to prohibit the sale of refrigerators. But chill out, it's not the fridge you have in your house.
Power 93.7 WBLK

Everyone Is Talking About Lake Shadow In Western New York

Is it hot enough for you this week? The summer is not officially here yet and we are seeing temperatures well over 80 and with the humidity, it feels like we are in the upper 90's! But here in Western New York, we are fortunate to have to Great Lakes that help keep the storms that typically fire up pushed off a little more.
BUFFALO, NY

