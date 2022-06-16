Paving project scheduled next week in Pomfret

New York State now has $567 million available to low-income families that need help paying their eclectic or gas bills. Governor Kathy Hochul made the announcement today, June 16, 2022. The money is to help pay off past due bills caused by the pandemic. The funds will directly benefit more than 327,000 low-income households. Residents enrolled in the Energy Affordability Program will receive a one-time credit to pay off any past due bills through May 1, 2022. Customers will receive the credit to their accounts by August 1, 2022. Any resident who needs help and has not yet enrolled in EAP can receive a credit, if they enroll by December 31, 2022.

