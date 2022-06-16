ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weston, WV

Upshur County Deputy shot off I-79 in Weston

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
 4 days ago
WESTON, WV (WDTV) – Officials say an Upshur County deputy was shot in Lewis County while assisting at the scene.

The condition of the deputy is unknown at this time.

Because of the situation, WVSP says the northbound lanes of I-79 are closed “indefinitely,” and one lane of I-79 southbound has reopened.

Northbound traffic has been detoured onto U.S. Route 19, authorities said.

According to scanner traffic, a suspect is “down” near the Weston exit.

