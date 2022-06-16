ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waco, TX

McLennan selects Tyler Johnson as its new Head Baseball Coach

By Eric Kelly
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWACO, TX (FOX 44) — Following the departure of Mitch Thompson to become the next Head Baseball Coach at Baylor, it now seems that McLennan has found his replacement. The...

Son follows father’s footsteps

TEMPLE, Texas (Fox 44) — It’s not uncommon for a child to follow their parents’ footsteps when it comes to their career. That is exactly what happened with Dr. Bill Hamilton and his son Dr. John Hamilton. Dr. Bill Hamilton was a sports and orthopedic surgeon at...
TEMPLE, TX
Bell County to sell naming rights to Expo Center

Belton, Tx (FOX44) – Bell County is now accepting proposals for the purchase of naming rights to the Bell County Expo Center. Proposals will be accepted through 2:00 p.m. July 26th. “Sponsor partnerships are important in the public venue and live event industry,” Bell County Expo Center Executive Director...
BELL COUNTY, TX
Arrest made in Harris County for Waco deadly shooting

McLennan County (FOX 44) — A man in the Harris County jail is accused of killing someone in Waco earlier this spring. Calvin Nichols, Jr. is accused of killing Joseph Craig Thomas, Jr. in Waco on April 3, 2022. Nichols received the arrest warrant while in the Harris County Jail on an unrelated charge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Long time Commissioner Lester Gibson dies

McLennan County, Tx (FOX44) – The family of long time McLennan County Commissioner Lester Gibson has announced that he passed away Friday morning. Commissioner Lester L. Gibson retired from McLennan County on December 31, 2018, after serving the citizens of McLennan County for 28 years. Commissioner Gibson was the longest serving county commissioner in McLennan County’s history.
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX
Benefit Concert Held for Salado Church Reconstruction

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – The Salado community gathered today for a benefit concert to help the Cedar Valley Baptist Church in Salado, after being destroy by an E-F tornado two months ago. It was great being able to catch up with Pastor Donnie Jackson. He says he’s excited...
SALADO, TX
Road closures planned for Killeen Juneteenth Parade

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is supporting several Juneteenth events this weekend, including a parade going through downtown – leading to several street closures. The Killeen branch of the NAACP will be hosting a parade beginning at City Hall (101 North College Street) at...
KILLEEN, TX
Suspect in Temple armed standoff identified and hospitalized

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Temple Police Department has a man in custody after a standoff with officers Friday afternoon. He has been identified as 24-year-old Shuakind Santos. Around 1:40 p.m., officers were dispatched to a traffic accident at the intersection of E. Ave. H and S. Martin...
TEMPLE, TX
Juneteenth Family Fun Day

WACO, Texas (Fox 44) — Thousands of people celebrated Juneteenth at Family Fun Day at the Brazos Park Saturday. Juneteenth Family Fun Day cofounder Edward Graham says today’s celebration and this holiday weekend are about freedom and independence. “We want people to come out here, celebrate the culture,...
WACO, TX
Jason Baez found guilty in murder trial, gets 50 years

Bell County, Tx (FOX 44) – A 27th District Court Jury has returned a verdict of guilty in the murder trial of 35-year-old Jason Ricardo Baez who had been accused in the February 2018 shooting death of Lamar Marcell Roberson in Killeen. The jury deliberated late Thursday afternoon, then...
Man dies, arrest made in motorcycle accident

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A 21-year-old man is dead after being struck by a vehicle. Killeen Police were dispatched to the intersection of W. Veterans Memorial Boulevard and Stringer Street on June 10 at approximately 9:33 p.m. in reference to a 9-1-1 call about a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle.
KILLEEN, TX
Police searching for vehicle involved in burglary of building

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (FOX 44) – Detectives with the Harker Heights Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division need your help to identify a suspicious vehicle. The vehicle pictured below was involved in a Burglary of a Building incident at Freedom + Storage, located at 13805 Farm to Market 2410.
HARKER HEIGHTS, TX
Large number of new COVID-19 cases in Bell County

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Public Health District has announced a large number of new COVID-19 cases, and is emphasizing the importance of residents to continue to follow preventive precautions for COVID-19. The Health District received information Friday about a large number of new cases of COVID-19 infection – which included a backlog of cases reported from Fort Hood. The 227 cases date from June 3 through June 17, and the vast majority are from the Killeen area. All of these cases were confirmed with PCR testing, and primarily affected people in their twenties.
BELL COUNTY, TX

