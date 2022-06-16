McLennan selects Tyler Johnson as its new Head Baseball Coach

TEMPLE, Texas (FOX 44) – The Bell County Public Health District has announced a large number of new COVID-19 cases, and is emphasizing the importance of residents to continue to follow preventive precautions for COVID-19. The Health District received information Friday about a large number of new cases of COVID-19 infection – which included a backlog of cases reported from Fort Hood. The 227 cases date from June 3 through June 17, and the vast majority are from the Killeen area. All of these cases were confirmed with PCR testing, and primarily affected people in their twenties.
