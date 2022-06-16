ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Julianne Moore, Oscar Isaac to Star in English Adaptation of Spotify’s ‘Caso 63’

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
Julianne Moore and Oscar Isaac will voice star in the English adaptation of the Spotify original podcast Caso 63.

Renamed Case 63, the adaptation features Moore as the psychiatrist Eliza Knight and Isaac as her patient, registered as Case 63, who claims to be a time traveler. In the original version of Caso 63, each episode of the first season centers on a session between the psychiatrist and patient, who says he is on a mission to save the world. The series grapples with concepts of time and space, as well as the impact of a deadly virus (sound familiar?).

Shortly after its debut, Caso 63 — created and written by Julio Rojas — became a quick success for Spotify in Spanish-speaking regions in Latin America, rising to the top slot on Spotify’s Argentina and Mexico charts for several weeks. Following the show’s success, which voice stars Antonia Zegers and Nestor Cantillana, Spotify went on to create local adaptations with stars Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha in India (as Virus 2062 ) and Seu Jorge and Mel Lisboa in Brazil ( Paciente 63 ).

The English adaptation, expected to premiere later this year, is co-produced by Gimlet Media, Moore’s FortySix and Isaac’s Mad Gene Media. Moore, Isaac and Mimi O’Donnell executive produce.

The Spanish and Portuguese version of Caso 63 will also return for its third and final season later this year.

