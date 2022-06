Click here to read the full article. Former XFL commissioner Oliver Luck and Vince McMahon have reached a settlement in their federal breach of contract lawsuit. Terms of the settlement are not known. Luck, who was fired for cause as XFL commissioner in April 2020, sued McMahon and Alpha Entertainment for more than $23.8 million. Crucial to the case is whether McMahon made a legally binding guarantee that Alpha would honor the five-year, $35 million contract Luck signed in 2018. The enforceability of the promise hinges on several factors. The two sides have debated whether Alpha lawfully classified Luck’s firing as “for...

WWE ・ 17 MINUTES AGO