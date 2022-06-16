ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Karen Caudill Dyer, former wife of Orlando mayor, dies after battle with brain tumor

By Ryan Gillespie, Orlando Sentinel
 4 days ago
Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer with wife Karen and son Trey during his swearing-in ceremony, Friday, June 1, 2012. Karen Caudill Dyer died recently after a battle with an aggressive brain tumor. Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/TNS

Karen Caudill Dyer, a prominent corporate attorney and the former wife of Orlando Mayor Buddy Dyer, died following a “valiant fight against an aggressive brain tumor,” the mayor announced Thursday morning.

“She was a bright light, a wonderful daughter, sister, mother and friend,” Buddy Dyer said in a statement posted on Facebook.

She was 58.

The couple amicably divorced in 2017 after 29 years of marriage and have two adult sons, Trey and Drew, who remember their mother as caring, affectionate — and a legal heavy-hitter.

“She’s a badass,” said Trey Dyer, 32.

Drew, 26, later echoed the sentiment.

“She was a high-powered attorney in a male-dominated field. Every man she walked into a room with respected her,” Drew Dyer said. “She was kind, compassionate, empathetic and so caring for everyone.”

Karen Dyer was a partner at the Cadwalader law firm in New York City and was named to Crain’s New York’s “Notable Women in Law” list earlier this year. She represented Fortune 500 companies and other entities.

She enjoyed a glass of champagne on the boat, her sons said, as well as the Florida Gators. She and Buddy Dyer met while attending law school at the University of Florida.

Trey Dyer recalled sitting next to his mother in the stands when the Gators won the national championship against the Oklahoma Sooners in 2009. A loud Sooners fan seated a row in front of them had been obnoxious during the game, and when Tim Tebow threw a final touchdown, Karen jumped into Trey’s arms to celebrate the win.

“I remember my mom jumped up into my arms and we cheered so loud that the lady left,” he said.

She split her time between New York and Orlando. The City Beautiful is where came to relax, they said.

Cheryl Henry, a close friend of Karen Dyer, said the two trained for marathons together running through College Park, talking about family, life and their careers.

“I realized years later that during those long sessions, she provided me the advice and counsel to navigate the next phase of my career, prepare for motherhood … and how to manage it all together,” said Henry, the CEO of the parent company of Ruth’s Chris Steak Houses and former chief of staff to Buddy Dyer.

In a statement, Buddy Dyer said Trey and Drew are Karen Dyer’s “greatest legacy.”

“While Karen was a recognized trailblazer and one of the top trial lawyers in the country, her greatest legacy is that of our boys – Trey and Drew,” he said. “Karen loved the Orlando community and we are forever grateful for our community’s support and compassion. We ask that you continue to keep Trey, Drew and the rest of our family in your prayers.”

rygillepie@orlandosentinel.com

Comments / 0

 

Orlando, FL
