TCA Awards 2022: Abbott Elementary Leads Nominations; Yellowjackets, Severance Make Strong Showing

Click here to read the full article.

Nominations for the 38th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards were announced Thursday and ABC’s Abbott Elementary schooled the competition .

The breakout broadcast (!!) sitcom led all shows with five nods, including for Best Comedy Series, Best New Series and Program of the Year. Series stars Quinta Brunson and Janelle James are also in contention for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Other freshman series faring well include Apple TV+’s Severance (four nods) Showtime’s Yellowjackets (four nods), Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (three nods) and Netflix’s Squid Game (three nods).

Reflecting the huge volume of scripted TV this past year, the Individual Achievement in Drama category (which includes performers from both ongoing and limited series) was expanded to 10 nominations.

Below is the list of 2022 TCA Award nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award recipients (which will be announced along with the other winners at an in-person ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 6).

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game

Michael Keaton, Dopesick

Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Margaret Qualley, Maid

Adam Scott, Severance

Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Jeremy Strong, Succession

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere

Bill Hader, Barry

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Jean Smart, Hacks

Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)

Benjamin Franklin (PBS)

Frontline (PBS)

​​George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO)

How To with John Wilson (HBO)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

60 Minutes (CBS)

The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)

We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

The Amazing Race (CBS)

Cheer (Netflix)

Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)

Legendary (HBO Max)

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)

Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)

Take Out with Lisa Lin (HBO Max)

Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)

The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)

El Deafo (Apple TV+)

Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior)

Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)

Odd Squad (PBS Kids)

Ridley Jones (Netflix)

Sesame Street (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ghosts (CBS)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Severance (Apple TV+)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

Dopesick (Hulu)

The Dropout (Hulu)

The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)

Maid (Netflix)

Midnight Mass (Netflix)

The Staircase (HBO Max)

Station Eleven (HBO Max)

Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Pachinko (Apple TV+)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Atlanta (FX)

Barry (HBO)

Ghosts (CBS)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Ziwe (Showtime)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR*

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Hacks (HBO Max)

Severance (Apple TV+)

Squid Game (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

The White Lotus (HBO)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

* Given to the best program that has also had a major impact on the medium and the culture .