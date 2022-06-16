ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TCA Awards 2022: Abbott Elementary Leads Nominations; Yellowjackets, Severance Make Strong Showing

By Michael Ausiello
TVLine
TVLine
 4 days ago
Nominations for the 38th annual Television Critics Association (TCA) Awards were announced Thursday and ABC’s Abbott Elementary schooled the competition .

The breakout broadcast (!!) sitcom led all shows with five nods, including for Best Comedy Series, Best New Series and Program of the Year. Series stars Quinta Brunson and Janelle James are also in contention for Individual Achievement in Comedy.

Other freshman series faring well include Apple TV+’s Severance (four nods) Showtime’s Yellowjackets (four nods), Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building (three nods) and Netflix’s Squid Game (three nods).

Reflecting the huge volume of scripted TV this past year, the Individual Achievement in Drama category (which includes performers from both ongoing and limited series) was expanded to 10 nominations.

Below is the list of 2022 TCA Award nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award recipients (which will be announced along with the other winners at an in-person ceremony on Saturday, Aug. 6).

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game
Michael Keaton, Dopesick
Melanie Lynskey, Yellowjackets
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Margaret Qualley, Maid
Adam Scott, Severance
Rhea Seehorn, Better Call Saul
Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout
Jeremy Strong, Succession

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, Better Things
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Bridget Everett, Somebody Somewhere
Bill Hader, Barry
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Jean Smart, Hacks
Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
The Beatles: Get Back (Disney+)
Benjamin Franklin (PBS)
Frontline (PBS)
​​George Carlin’s American Dream (HBO)
How To with John Wilson (HBO)
Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)
60 Minutes (CBS)
The Tinder Swindler (Netflix)
We Need To Talk About Cosby (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
The Amazing Race (CBS)
Cheer (Netflix)
Finding Magic Mike (HBO Max)
Legendary (HBO Max)
Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (Bravo)
Real World Homecoming: New Orleans (Paramount+)
Take Out with Lisa Lin (HBO Max)
Top Chef: Houston (Bravo)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
Ada Twist, Scientist (Netflix)
The Baby-Sitters Club (Netflix)
El Deafo (Apple TV+)
Mira, Royal Detective (Disney Junior)
Octonauts: Above & Beyond (Netflix)
Odd Squad (PBS Kids)
Ridley Jones (Netflix)
Sesame Street (HBO Max)

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ghosts (CBS)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Severance (Apple TV+)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
Dopesick (Hulu)
The Dropout (Hulu)
The Girl From Plainville (Hulu)
Maid (Netflix)
Midnight Mass (Netflix)
The Staircase (HBO Max)
Station Eleven (HBO Max)
Under the Banner of Heaven (FX)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Good Fight (Paramount+)
Pachinko (Apple TV+)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
This Is Us (NBC)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Atlanta (FX)
Barry (HBO)
Ghosts (CBS)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Only Murders In The Building (Hulu)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson (Netflix)
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Ziwe (Showtime)

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR*
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
Hacks (HBO Max)
Severance (Apple TV+)
Squid Game (Netflix)
Succession (HBO)
The White Lotus (HBO)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)

* Given to the best program that has also had a major impact on the medium and the culture .

TVLine

When Calls the Heart Renewed for Season 10 at Hallmark Channel

Click here to read the full article. When Calls the Heart is joining the 10-season club. Hallmark Channel announced Friday that it has renewed its flagship drama for Season 10. The pickup comes roughly a month after WCTH‘s Season 9 finale. Meanwhile, a Hallmark rep confirms that Lindsay Sturman (Supergirl) is boarding Season 10 as the series’ new showrunner. “When Calls the Heart continues to push the limits as to what we can achieve with this show,” said Lisa Hamilton Daly, Executive Vice President, Programming of Hallmark’s parent company Crown Media Family Networks. “There are many more stories still to be told about the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Spring Awakening Cast Reunites for Tony Awards Performance: Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and More — Watch

Click here to read the full article. Sixteen years after Lea Michele, Jonathan Groff and more budding Broadway stars first heard the word of their bodies, the original cast of Spring Awakening reunited on stage at the 2022 Tony Awards. Michele presented the performance alongside Zach Braff, who originally introduced Spring Awakening at the 2007 Tonys. Michele then joined her fellow cast members — included Skylar Astin, Krysta Rodriguez and John Gallagher Jr. — for a performance of “Touch Me.” This cast previously reunited in 2021 for a 15-year anniversary concert, which was chronicled in the 2022 HBO documentary Spring Awakening: Those...
MOVIES
TVLine

Supergirl Alum Mehcad Brooks Joins Law & Order Cast for Season 22

Click here to read the full article. Supergirl alum Mehcad Brooks is trading in his Guardian suit for an NYPD badge. Brooks is set to play a detective in Season 22 of NBC’s Law & Order, TVLine has learned. Additional details — like his character’s name — have yet to be revealed. Brooks starred as Supergirl‘s Jimmy Olsen, aka the superhero Guardian, before departing the CW series in Season 5. He returned for the series finale, which aired in November 2021. His additional TV credits include True Blood, The Game, Necessary Roughness and a 2011 episode of Law & Order: SVU. Brooks’...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Obi-Wan Kenobi Recap: Episode 5 Flashes Back to Hayden Christensen's Anakin, Teases Danger for [Spoiler]

Click here to read the full article. For those who’ve been itching to see Hayden Christensen as Anakin Skywalker in Obi-Wan Kenobi, this week’s installment of the Disney+ series doesn’t disappoint. The season’s penultimate episode kicks off with a flashback of Obi-Wan training Anakin around the time of Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, when the Padawan still rocked the Jedi braid and wielded a blue lightsaber. Cut to Darth Vader staring out of a window only to be interrupted by Reva, who informs the Sith lord that his former master is now on Jabiim. Vader rewards her by christening...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Schmigadoon! Is Now... Schmicago! Musical Satire Renewed for Season 2 at Apple — Who's New? Who's Returning?

Click here to read the full article. Apple TV+ has booked a return trip to Schmigadoon! Well, sort of. The streamer announced Friday that it has renewed the musical satire — but unlike Season 1, which parodied 1940s musicals, Season 2 will lampoon an entirely different era of showtunes. The official logline reveals that, “having found true love in the town of Schmigadoon, Season 2 will find Josh (Keegan-Michael Key) and Melissa (Cecily Strong) in Schmicago, the world of ’60s and ’70s musicals.” Key and Strong will be joined by new series regulars Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt) and Patrick Page...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Flash Vet Carlos Valdes to Star Opposite Mae Whitman in Hulu's Musical Rom-Com Up Here

Click here to read the full article. Carlos Valdes (The Flash) has boarded Hulu’s upcoming musical-tinged romantic comedy Up Here, which stars Parenthood and Good Girls vet Mae Whitman. Set in New York City in the waning days of 1999, the eight-episode series follows one ordinary couple (played by Valdes and Whitman) as they fall in love “and discover that the single greatest obstacle to finding happiness together might just be themselves,” per the official logline. They are forced to navigate the “treacherous world of memories, obsessions, fears, and fantasies that lives inside their heads.” Valdes — most recently seen in Starz’ Watergate drama...
TV & VIDEOS
TVLine

Did FTWD Reach a Low? Did The Flash Forget Wally? The Boys' Best Spoof? Is CBS' Challenge... Not? And More Qs

Click here to read the full article. We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including Fear the Walking Dead, All Rise, The Flash and The Boys! 1 | Were you surprised that The Time Traveler’s Wife time-hopper Henry didn’t list Lysol and Clorox, alongside surgical masks, among his stock tips? 2 | On Barry, after that explosive “you entitled c—!” outburst at Natalie in the elevator, are you officially more frightened of Sally than of Barry? And with this and Grey’s Anatomy, are beaches now the...
TV SERIES
TVLine

Stranger Things Makes Its Nielsen Streaming Chart Debut as Fans Caught Up Ahead of Season 4 Release

Click here to read the full article. Stranger Things for the first time ever landed on Nielsen’s U.S. ranking of streaming originals, for the week of May 16 — meaning, before Season 4, Part 1 even came out, as fans existing and new got caught up on the lonnnnng-MIA supernatural hit. Since Stranger Things‘ previous seasons all pre-dated the launch of Nielsen’s Top 10 ranking, this marks the series’ debut on the weekly chart. All told, Stranger Things‘ first 25 episodes amassed 380 million total minutes viewed, landing it at No. 7 on the latest ranking. Netflix’s newly-renewed The Lincoln Lawyer rose a...
TV & VIDEOS
