Sebastian, FL

Sebastian Watercraft Rentals looking for summer workers

By Andy Hodges
sebastiandaily.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Sebastian Watercraft Rentals is now hiring workers for the summer. You must be at least 16 or older, and boating experience is preferred. The fast-paced and fun environment pays $12 -$15 per hour,...

www.sebastiandaily.com

sebastiandaily.com

94% of Readers Trust Sebastian Daily

Last week, we sent out a survey to all of our Sebastian Daily newsletter subscribers on different days, which we do from time to time to focus on areas that may need improving with our news. The newsletter reached 18,765 people, and we are excited to learn that 94% of...
SEBASTIAN, FL
WESH

One man, one woman hurt in airboat accident on St. Johns River

CHRISTMAS, Fla. — Orange County Fire Rescue Department was on the scene of an airboat accident Saturday afternoon. The scene was located on St. Johns River in Christmas, Florida. Fire officials say one man and a woman were hurt during the accident. The woman was transported to the Orlando...
CHRISTMAS, FL
vieravoice.com

Coastal Auto Rally and Show - Cocoa Village Concours

Get ready for the streets of Historic Cocoa Village to be lined with beautiful classic vehicles, American Muscle, and fine European cars, plus exotic - supercars. Vendors and sponsors will have tents displayed for their products and services. Daniel Jüde Band and DJ Dougie will be playing two sessions on...
COCOA, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian gas prices fall below $5 per gallon

As oil and gasoline stocks suffered big drops last week, Sebastian gas prices for regular fell lower than $5 per gallon. “Florida drivers are finally catching a break after several weeks of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Gas prices are...
SEBASTIAN, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida heat wave: These are the hours you should avoid being outdoors

LAKE MARY, Fla. - The brutal heat wave happening this week across Central Florida is dangerous for people of all ages, but especially older people. Brevard County deputies found an elderly couple dead in a ditch this week and believe the heat was their cause of death. It's an important reminder to try and stay safe during summer-like temperatures.
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wqcs.org

FWC Senior Investigator Kyle Patterson Laid to Rest

Fort Pierce - Friday June 17, 2022: Hundreds of law enforcement officers turned out Friday for the funeral of 35-year-old Kyle Patterson, a Senior Investigator for the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission who was killed in a wrong-way crash in St. Lucie County on June 9. Forty motorcycle patrol officers...
FORT PIERCE, FL
iheart.com

Florida deputy refuses to leave the side of a dog hit by a car

Down in Kissimmee, Florida, a dog was spotted lying on the side of the road. It had been hit by a car. Osceola County deputy Josh Fiorelli was passing by when he saw the injured animal. The female dog was alive but was hurt enough that it couldn't move. Josh was heartbroken that such a thing happened. So he called for help then sat down beside the white dog and started petting it. Some dogs might get defensive when they're hurt, but not this one. It seemed to welcome the officer being there for it. Josh then put his jacket over the dog to keep it warm, as the day was chilly and the dog was wet. Says Josh: “She didn't have anyone there, so I decided to be that person.” The dog was soon treated for a dislocated leg. Carlos Irizzary was walking his own dog when he came across Josh helping the injured dog, so he snapped a photo of it, and posted it online. It went viral, and it was shared by several news outlets throughout the country. The Osceola County Sheriff's Office also posted the photo on its website, saying: “...Thank you Deputy Fiorelli for serving with care and compassion.”
KISSIMMEE, FL
cbs12.com

Mail washing scams seen across the Treasure Coast; victims lose thousands

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — The Port St. Lucie Police Department says it is seeing an increase in money-washing cases over the last three months. There have been seven incidents reported since March. Each incident involves someone who is altering the checks with a chemical solvent. Police say the scammers use this chemical to erase the payee's name on the checks and sometimes change the dollar amount.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL

