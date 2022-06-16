‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’ Cleared in Over 95 Percent Of Country; Debuts In September

Click here to read the full article.

EGOT winner Jennifer Hudson is ready to vie for her second Daytime Emmy. Her eponymous talk show that’s launching this fall has been cleared in over 95% of the U.S. by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution .

The Jennifer Hudson Show will air on Fox Television Stations, Hearst Television, Sinclair Broadcast Group, TEGNA, Nexstar Media Group, Scripps Media, and Gray Media Group, among other station groups. It will premiere Sept. 12.

She’s getting great help from a trio of veterans. The Daytime Emmy-winning team of Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Corey Palent of The Ellen DeGeneres Show will serve as executive producers and showrunners. Hudson, Lisa Kasteler Calio, Graehme Morphy and Walter Williams III will also executive produce, while Shani Black ( Red Table Talk, Dr. Phil ) will serve as co-executive producer.

Additionally, Connelly and Lassner have each inked an overall deal with Warner Bros. Unscripted Television and will develop, create, and produce other unscripted series for the studio.

“I’ve worked with Mary, Andy and Corey across multiple shows for the past nine years, and I’m thrilled that we’re able to keep them in the family because they are truly the best in the business,” said Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in a statement. “With Jennifer’s incredible talents, and the addition of Lisa, Graehme, Walter and Shani to the producing team, I know this show is going to be fantastic and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

The Jennifer Hudson Show is produced in Los Angeles by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution.