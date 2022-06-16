ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

How A Pivotal Moment In NBA History Became HBO’s Hit ‘Winning Time: The Rise Of The Lakers Dynasty’

By Mike Fleming Jr
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZB2SM_0gCqsAT100

Click here to read the full article.

Who could have imagined that the dramatization of the Los Angeles Lakers’ ’79-’80 NBA Championship season known as ‘Showtime’ would interest anyone other than die-hard hoop fans?

Basing the narrative on Jeff Pearlman’s book, and every news report and book written by members of the Lakers, and taking more than a few creative liberties, Adam McKay, Max Borenstein and their creative cohorts took basketball’s perfect storm pivotal moment when the NBA transformed from a regional sport into a global juggernaut—and made it into broadly appealing television with Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty .

There’s poker player/chemist Jerry Buss putting all his real estate chips on the table to buy the team and choosing Michigan State star Magic Johnson as his first draft pick, despite already having a gifted point guard in Norm Nixon. Then there’s incoming genius commissioner David Stern seizing on the rivalry between Magic and Boston Celtics rookie Larry Bird. And then Buss injecting sex appeal into the sport in the advent of the wild ’80s— Winning Time ’s hit HBO 10-part series took full advantage of many storytelling lanes. In fact, there was so much material left over, they’re already working on a second season and maybe beyond, and the next season won’t get to the second wind of the Lakers dynasty, the Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant and Phil Jackson portion of the program.

“We came at this as fans of the team and everything that this era represented,” EP and showrunner Borenstein says. “These players and coaches achieved so much, but what was also important for me and my collaborators was this not just be a show made for basketball or sports fans; the conception was more ambitious. We wanted to use this as a prism of the story of the 1980s, with the Showtime-era Lakers as a window onto a moment of cultural transformation from economics and race relations, to gender.”

Borenstein relished the story that comprised such a rich cross-section of characters, one that would reflect “a comprehensive group of Americans, people from all walks of life, hardscrabble people making their own way and writing their own ticket.”

The idea wasn’t to just tell the ‘Wikipedia’ point-by-point history, he says. “This was an attempt to get inside the heads of these people, get to know these people we only knew for their basketball accomplishments on a human level, with complexity you can relate to on a level that’s beyond their superhuman accomplishments.”

The scripts were good enough to attract strong actors who turned in standout performances, starting with John C. Reilly as Buss. He and his mother (played by Sally Field) were dirt poor, and although he became a self-made real estate titan, Buss traded that in to own a team and often could barely make payroll. Reilly connected to Buss’ outsider status, as the Chicago-born actor had himself slowly worked his way up to the A-list in comedies and dramas, despite not having classical leading man looks.

Jason Clarke brings to life the Lakers great and team consultant Jerry West as a tightly-coiled competitor who couldn’t enjoy looking at his championship ring because it reminded him of all the times his Lakers lost to the Celtics during Boston’s dynasty years. While known as the model-handsome Armani-clad head coach who won nine NBA titles—five with the Lakers—Adrien Brody’s Pat Riley is a mustache-wearing, shaggy-haired gym rat desperate to hang onto some part of a life in basketball.

There are tragic figures, too: Jack McKinney (played by Tracy Letts), a lifer assistant who finally got a head coaching job with the Lakers and architected the ‘Showtime’ Lakers offensive attack, was on the way to becoming a coaching champ, until a freak fall from a bicycle nearly killed him and did kill his dream, leaving Riley and McKinney’s longtime assistant and Shakespeare professor Paul Westhead (Jason Segel) to pick up the pieces.

And Spencer Haywood, touchingly played by Wood Harris. A journeyman ostracized for his legal challenge to the rule that shackled young players to play free for colleges instead of turning pro, Haywood finally had his chance at championship glory, but could not overcome his addiction to crack cocaine. He was cut by Westhead going into the playoffs and in his addicted state, set up the coach to be murdered. Add actors Hadley Robinson and Gaby Hoffmann, whose Jeanie Buss and Claire Rothman fought against rampant sexism to become franchise leaders. Though teeming with good ideas, Buss (who now runs the team) was overlooked by her father, who favored his sons as his heirs apparent though they had no role with the team. It was one of many contradictions of Jerry Buss, who walked around with a preposterous comb-over, shirt unbuttoned to his naval, and a barely legal woman on his arm. And yet it was also Buss who recognized the talents of Claire Rothman—who’d served as a punching bag for previous owner Jack Kent Cooke—and made her treasurer of the team.

Then there are the Laker players, and the young actors who play them. They are led by Solomon Hughes as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but especially Quincy Isaiah. The series is anchored by his portrayal of a young Magic Johnson, who arrives in Los Angeles as a handsome generational talent blessed with charisma, turned loose and taking full advantage of the womanizing and decadence his teammates indulged in. But also transforming his team’s play with deft ball handling and no-look passes. His charisma motivated sulky star Abdul-Jabbar to raise his Hall of Fame game and Johnson transformed from a rookie and into the leader of the Showtime Lakers by season’s end.

Filling Johnson’s Converse shoes was no small task, and producers undertook many auditions to find just the right actor. Hailing from Michigan like Johnson, Isaiah’s path to LA lacked the fanfare that surrounded the player. Isaiah spent two years of futility auditioning close to 2,000 times for roles while holding down jobs that included bartending. Slowly dying of discouragement over roles that went to others, he mulled a detour into the military to get himself some seasoning and life experience, then the ‘yes’ he got for Winning Time , his first starring role, made his dream come true.

“I am in London right now and just got recognized, which is insane to me, because I’m just a kid from a small city in Michigan,” he says. “One of the people in our crew told me about his mom and how she was going through a rough patch and had watched the show and my performance. I don’t know how or why, but she said watching every Sunday helped her out a lot. I am new, so I have a hard time understanding that my work could do stuff like that. But it changed my perception of how this work can touch people. It meant a lot to me.”

The writers got creative with the facts in some places. For example, Borenstein was especially touched by ex-Laker Spencer Haywood, who has now turned his life around and motivates others to not give in to the despair of terrible childhood memories and drug addiction. In the book, it’s Haywood’s mother who spoke to her son on the phone, understood he was in a desperate place, and threatened to send police if he didn’t stop what he was planning. In the show, Borenstein and cohorts had Abdul-Jabbar confront his ex-teammate and friend, in a most touching encounter.

“It is a good example of how we’d take a little bit of creative license, to get at an emotional truth,” Borenstein says. “Spencer Haywood has been just so vocal and so supportive of the show, and it is incredibly heartening because he’s depicted when he was going through a really dark time in his life. He has been a big fan of the show.”

“They had watched the show and it made them aware how instrumental he was, with the Haywood rule in the fight that allowed these guys to make the jump directly from high school or without finishing the two years of college,” Borenstein says. “It was impactful for him, which is wonderful and deserved that he now has a profile he hadn’t for years. And I think he appreciates the way his story was told, not to exploit, but rather to reveal the way that his addiction was tied to the trauma of his childhood. It was a moment in his life, and nowadays he speaks about recovery, and he has become an incredibly inspiring figure to a lot of people. You can’t tell that story of inspiration without also showing where it came from.”

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Emmy Hotlist 2022: As Ballots Are Cast, These Are The Stars, Creators And Shows That Made An Impact

Click here to read the full article. Admit it, Emmy voters, there’s a very slim chance you’ll have enough time to binge all the terrific new and returning dramas available via broadcast, cable and streaming this season. And how to prioritize, really? Yellowjackets should be a mandatory first stop, but you might want to cleanse your palate with The Gilded Age and Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty before moving back to something dark and heavy like Euphoria. Allow us to offer some assistance: We’ve highlighted some of our favorite actors and what made their work so special over the last year....
NFL
Deadline

Golden State Warriors’ NBA Finals Game 6 Championship Clincher Scores 13.99M Viewers For ABC; Once Again, Up From 2021 & Down From 2019

Click here to read the full article. Taking down the Boston Celtics 103-90 in Game 6 of the 2022 NBA Finals in the Massachusetts metropolis last night, the Golden State Warriors cemented their dynasty with their fourth championship in the past decade. Now well ensconced in the pantheon of basketball, the big win for Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson and their teammates, plus coach Steve Kerr may be all the sweeter after the past two seasons when it looked like the shine was off the Bay Area team. Celebrating with trophy in hand on the floor of the TD Garden...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
fadeawayworld.net

Mark Jackson Throws Shade At Stephen Curry After Curry Wins Finals MVP: “If I Was Steph Curry I Would Thank Boston’s Defense For The MVP."

Even after reaching glory again, the Golden State Warriors are still receiving criticism from people around the league. The Dubs confirmed that they are back after a 4-2 win over the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals. Stephen Curry showed the way for his team, winning his first Finals MVP award after everything was said and done.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California College Basketball
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Basketball
Local
California Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
College Basketball
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Deadline

Tyler Sanders Dies: ‘Just Like Magic: Mystery City’ Star Who Guested On ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Was 18

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Friends Of Deceased ‘The Chosen One’ Actors Allege Production Had Transport & Logistical Issues

Click here to read the full article. Friends of deceased actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, who died in an automobile accident in Mexico on Thursday, are asking for a thorough investigation into alleged issues with production that may or may not have played a role in the fatal accident. The pair were part of the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Chosen One riding in a van in Santa Rosalía—Loreto en route to a local airport when it crashed and flipped leaving two dead and four injured. The four survivors are said to be recovering and in good...
NFL
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Deadline

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Airs Final Episode With Tributes, But No Wendy Williams

Click here to read the full article. “Today is the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show,” guest host Sherri Shepherd told viewers of the syndicated talker on Friday. It was announced in February that a similar show hosted by Shepherd, also produced-distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy this fall. Shepherd said it was an “honor and privilege” to be among the show’s roster of guest hosts after Williams was sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams herself did not appear on the final episode. A montage of highlights from her 13-year run...
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kareem Abdul Jabbar
Person
Phil Jackson
Person
Tracy Letts
Person
Kobe Bryant
Person
Jeanie Buss
Person
Magic Johnson
Person
Paul Westhead
Person
Gaby Hoffmann
Person
Jerry Buss
Person
Adrien Brody
Deadline

Samuel L. Jackson On His 10-Year Quest To Bring ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’ To Apple TV+

Click here to read the full article. The eyepatch may be gone, but Samuel L. Jackson is still playing the hero. In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Jackson—best known for playing the one-eyed Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—plays a reclusive old man with dementia who is given a miracle drug to help him remember his past. Though the cure is only temporary, Ptolemy uses the brief respite from his impairment to investigate the death of his nephew Reggie. Here, the actor explains how it took so long to adapt the popular Walter Mosley book of the same name into...
MOVIES
Deadline

Will Forte To Star In ‘Bodkin’ Drama Series At Netflix From The Obamas’ Higher Ground & Wiip

Click here to read the full article. Will Forte is set to star in Netflix’s Bodkin (w/t), from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground productions, and wiip. Bodkin (w/t) is Higher Ground’s first scripted drama series at Netflix under the company’s overall deal with the streamer. Siobhan Cullen (The Dry), Robyn Cara (Trying), David Wilmot (Station Eleven) and Chris Walley (The Last Voyage of the Demeter) also feature in the seven-episode, darkly comedic thriller, which begins production in Ireland next week. Created by Jez Scharf (Mister Biscuits, The UnDream), Bodkin (wt) is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of...
NFL
Deadline

Nicole Kidman To Star & Produce Thriller Feature ‘Holland, Michigan’ At Amazon Studios; Mimi Cave Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is reteaming with Amazon Studios for the Mimi Cave directed thriller Holland, Michigan.  The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script, topped the 2013 Black List, and involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films. Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management & Productions is also producing. Kate Churchill will executive produce. Kidman starred in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, a role which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nom, a Golden Globe Best Actress- Drama win, and...
HOLLAND, MI
Deadline

Meghan Markle Supporters Fire Back Online At Buckingham Palace Leaked ‘Bullying’ Report

Click here to read the full article. A fierce backlash has erupted to a leaked report that Buckingham Palace investigated Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of staff. The report alleges that the bullying of two senior staff members took place when Markle was a working royal. The Sunday Times of London said the report has resulted in changes to the “policies and procedures” governing treatment of staff for the monarchy. Markle and husband Prince Harry left as working royals after a short stint and moved to the US. They have sinced signed deals with Netflix and Spotify, although have not produced a lot...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#Hbo#Nba History#Nba Finals#Showtime#Michigan State#Magic
Deadline

Al Pacino’s Idea For His Successor In ‘Heat 2’? Timothée Chalamet – Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Michael Mann greeted guests via video at a retrospective screening of Heat, saying he’d tested positive for Covid so had to stay away. Producer Art Linson and stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro took the stage at the United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights without the writer/director of the iconic crime drama. But not without a few words: “I’m incredibly disappointed not to be with all of you this evening,” Mann said in a recorded message. “At the Broadway Deli in 1994, I told Art, let’s produce my screenplay and find a director,...
NFL
Deadline

Marta Kauffman Pledges $4 Million to Brandeis University For African American Studies

Click here to read the full article. Marta Kauffman is giving back to alma mater: The Grace and Frankie co-creator has pledged $4 million to establish an endowed professorship in the African and African American Studies Department at Brandeis University. The Marta F. Kauffman ’78 Professorship in African and African American Studies will support a scholar with a concentration in the study of the cultures of Africa, according to the university. The gift will also help the department recruit more scholars and teachers, while helping to give students more opportunities to engage in interdisciplinary scholarship. Kauffman has been outspoken with her regrets about the...
COLLEGES
Deadline

‘Late Show’ Staffers Detained By U.S. Capitol Police, Including Robert Smigel, Voice Of Triumph, The Insult Comic Dog

Click here to read the full article. Seven people who were filming a segment for CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, were arrested Thursday night in the Longworth House Office Building by U.S. Capitol Police. The arrested were escorted out of the Jan. 6 committee hearing earlier in the day for lack of proper press credentials, reports indicate. The same group was found in the Capitol complex later on Thursday after it was closed to the public. Reports indicate they took videos and pictures around the offices of two Republican members of Congress, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Lauren...
NFL
Deadline

Another American Icon: ‘Selma’ Star David Oyelowo Plans To Bring Sugar Ray Robinson To Screen In ‘Sweet Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred as Martin Luther King in Selma, British actor David Oyelowo is planning to play another American icon, Sugar Ray Robinson. The star of The Midnight Sky is in the process of writing the film Sweet Thunder, which he will also produce and star in, and tells the Times newspaper that it has proved a tireless passion project: “Selma took seven years; I think we’re almost ten with Sweet Thunder.” During that time, Oyelowo has been inspired to maintain the required level of fitness to play Robinson, who he says “had unbelievable footwork and incredible hand...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Deadline

Universal Circling Gal Gadot ‘Cleopatra’ Epic; ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: I’m hearing from sources that Universal is circling Cleopatra, the Gal Gadot epic which was set up at Paramount with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier EP/director Kari Skogland helming the project. While interested in the project still, Paramount was not prepared to meet the timeline that the creative elements necessitated. Deadline first told you about the project being set up at Paramount with Gadot, Jenkins and Skogland. No deals are in place at Universal. The package is produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, Gal Gadot and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano. Laeta Kalogridis wrote the screenplay and...
NFL
Deadline

Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros’ $200M ‘Flash’ Franchise Launch

Click here to read the full article. Even though it isn’t on the Warner Bros release calendar until June 23, 2023, The Flash is becoming Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s first movie crisis, because of the escalating coverage of incidents of volatile and odd behavior involving the film’s star, Ezra Miller. Zaslav has made clear his desire to grow the DC Universe to MCU scale and has all the ingredients of a first foot forward in The Flash, including the return of Michael Keaton as Batman along with a reprise by Ben Affleck, a $200 million budget and a hot...
NFL
Deadline

Hillary Clinton To Democrats: Don’t Focus On Unpopular Issues Like The Transgender Debate

Click here to read the full article. Hillary Clinton is adamant she’s not running for president again. But that’s not stopping her from worrying about her fellow Democrats and their choice of hills to die on. In an extensive interview with the Financial Times, the former presidential candidate said Democrats should not treat such issues as the transgender debate as a priority if they want to win elections. “Democrats seem to be going out of their way to lose elections by elevating activist causes, notably the transgender debate, which are relevant only to a small minority,” she said to the FT. “We are...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Deadline

Netflix Stresses Business As Usual But Confusion Remains Over Budgets, Commissioning & Canadian Content – Analysis

Click here to read the full article. Amidst lower-than-expected subscriber growth and a subsequent round of circa-150 redundancies, Netflix was all anyone wanted to talk about at this week’s Banff World Media Festival, and while the streamer’s head honchos stressed business as usual, sources from outside reported confusing messaging coming from Los Gatos HQ. A series of panels and keynotes featuring Netflix, including one from Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria, were held for its execs to stress to the 1,500-strong delegate list of commissioners, execs and journalists that the streamer is still doing what they believe it has always done:...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

95K+
Followers
31K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy