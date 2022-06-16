ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boats & Watercrafts

Pequot Yacht Club holds boat safety drill at Southport Harbor

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Uf3Om_0gCqs58d00

The Pequot Yacht Club held a boat safety drill at Southport Harbor today.

The drill features a man overboard simulation that escalates from one person to 10 people simultaneously to overwhelm any one agency, including the club, to force partnerships and communication between organizations.

The town's police and fire departments also took part in the drill as well as the Pequot Yacht Club's Junior Sailing Program instructors.

The drill also focuses on effectively

Pequot Yacht Club holds boat safety drill at Southport Harbor

The Pequot Yacht Club held a boat safety drill at Southport Harbor today.

The drill features a 'man overboard' simulation that escalates from one person to ten people simultaneously to overwhelm any one agency, including the club, to force partnerships and communication between organizations.

The town's police and fire departments also took part in the drill as well as the Pequot Yacht Club's Junior Sailing Program instructors.

The drill also focuses on effectively communicate with first responders should there be a real emergency.

with first responders should there be a real emergency.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boat Safety#Safety Drill#Vehicles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Boats & Watercrafts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
News 12

Caught on camera: NYPD search for 2 men in moped drive-by shooting in Melrose

Police released video of a drive-by shooting that injured a man and sent a crowd running in Melrose. Officers say two men on the back of a moped fired gunshots outside 644 Wales Ave. Thursday around 7 p.m., striking a 28-year-old man in the left leg. The gun fire also sent a crowd of people in the location ducking for cover.
MELROSE, NY
News 12

News 12

85K+
Followers
28K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy