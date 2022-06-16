The Pequot Yacht Club held a boat safety drill at Southport Harbor today.

The drill features a man overboard simulation that escalates from one person to 10 people simultaneously to overwhelm any one agency, including the club, to force partnerships and communication between organizations.

The town's police and fire departments also took part in the drill as well as the Pequot Yacht Club's Junior Sailing Program instructors.

The drill also focuses on effectively

Pequot Yacht Club holds boat safety drill at Southport Harbor

