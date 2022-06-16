ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
adidas Released New, Fun Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Shoes for Summer

By Christine Flammia
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

adidas’s Ultraboost sneakers are a hard to beat when it comes to sneakers that look cool and you can wear to work out. The beloved brand is constantly coming out with new versions using its Boost technology, and for this summer, adidas just dropped a bunch of brand-new and very fun Ultraboost DNA 5.0s .

Summer is the greatest excuse to up your summer shoe game, and it’s hard to find a better fit for doing so than the DNAs. First of all, they have the response and cushioning from the Boost technology that are great for long days — especially if you’re someone that’s trying to spend as much time outside in the warm weather as you can. But the DNA is breathable, too. The stretchy, airy yarn is made with 50 percent Parley Ocean Plastic and 50 percent recycled polyester. The new color ways really seal the deal, too. The brand has done up its standard all-black and all-white shoes for both men and women by turning the lacing cages into a neon ombre color using greens, yellows, pinks, and oranges. The little pop of color is a playful addition, yet doesn’t make the whole shoe feel busy. It’s just a little something fun for all of those summer runs.

Running is, in fact, one of the best ways to wear the shoes. The DNA shoe is good for just about anything, but running and walking (for exercise or just for life) are its two most fitting activities. The shoe’s technical details are not quite as intense as, say, the more done-up performance Ultraboost 22s , but a stylish summer run, this shoe is an airy and comfy fit. The real secret is within the signature Boost midsole, which is made up of little bouncy capsules that rebound off the ground and propel you forward. The DNA originally launched in 2018, just a few years after adidas started putting its Boost tech into new shoe shapes. The DNA has been a perennial favorite ever since.

While these little numbers are great for running, but we might like them even better for walking . That includes mindful strolls as your go-to brain-clearing activity during the day or walking around wherever you might find yourself on the weekends. They’re also a travel favorite because they give your feet plenty of soft support during the day, while also providing the structure you need for a workout — without having to pack another pair of sneakers. What’s more, the stretchy upper is great for the environment and also allows your feet to expand and contract.

That breezy Primeknit upper is part of adidas’s ongoing commitment to sustainability. Here, the yarn used is made with Parley Ocean Plastic , which is gathered off of polluted shore lines, in partnership with adidas’s End Plastic Waste campaign. adidas is taking tossed-out trash and making them into fabric for shoes. If the breathability and bright coloring wasn’t enough, knowing that these shoes are truly keeping beaches clean is enough to convince us that we need them.

Ultraboost DNAs look good with just about everything, but we especially love them with basically any pair of shorts that you own. They look great with athletic clothes — even some of those retro-looking athletic shorts you won’t actually be wearing to the gym — but we also adore them with chinos and jean shorts for a long weekend of adventuring. Plus, they’re excellent with leggings and joggers. The look of the shoe is inherently casual, so you can’t go wrong leaning in. If you like playing with levels of formality, these are also cool to juxtapose with a silky midi dress.

adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Women's Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nyKyq_0gCqs3NB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy:
adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Women's Shoes
$190

adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Men's Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4M1jeV_0gCqs3NB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy:
adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Men's Shoes
$190

adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Women's Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1X3V1V_0gCqs3NB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy:
adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Women's Shoes
$190

adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Men's Shoes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ASbP3_0gCqs3NB00
CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

Buy:
adidas Ultraboost DNA 5.0 Men's Shoes
$190

