Beyoncé Poses In Club Kid Fashion With Daring Heels for ‘British Vogue’ July Issue

Beyonce has made her covergirl return to herald a new musical era — this time, for the July 2022 issue of British Vogue .

Posing for Rafael Pavarotti’s lens on the cover in dramatic fashion, the Grammy Award-winning star sat atop a horse in a long-sleeved black velvet gown from Alaïa. Designed by Pieter Mulier, the sleek eveningwear was paired with a dramatic black feathered headpiece created by Harris Reed and Vivienne H Lake, as well as Edie Borgo earrings.

Elsewhere, the singer’s ensembles took a turn for the disco-worthy. In another shot, Beyoncé posed in shining gold Schiaparelli Haute Couture, consisting of a long-sleeved coat covered in intricate beading and dangling post earrings shaped like layered planets.

In an edgier take on club kid style, the “Yoncé” singer rode atop a motorcycle in a black patchwork leather Junya Watanabe jacket with eyelet detailing, complete with Commando leggings and a set of towering black velvet platform boots by Harris Reed and Roker. Finishing her look was a sparkling black pointed Malakai headpiece and shining spiked Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Aside from neutrals, the musician also took a turn for the colorfully sleek in a gold jumpsuit layered beneath a punchy purple strapless bodysuit — each splashed with floral prints — and puffy gold coat by Ivy Park. Lending the set a futuristic edge was a thick gold coil by Han Kjøbenhavn. Completing the slick outfit were Gianvito Rossi sandals with thin stiletto heels.

A metallic silver moment also appeared within the editorial, with Beyoncé boosting a set of mirrored Dolce and Gabbana thigh-high boots with a shiny Ivy Park jacket and shorts, as well as custom-designed armor in collaboration with Ivy Park, Adidas and Sho Konishi. A Lorraine Schwartz ring finished the mother of Blue Ivy’s look.

Beyoncé also packed a pink punch was a pink patent leather coat, mesh-paneled bodysuit and gloves — plus a set of glossy red thigh-high boots — by GCDS. Adding a surrealist finish to this outfit was a transparent asymmetric red House of Flora visor — and, later, a metallic ovular fascinator by Philip Treacy and sparkling flared Lorranie Schwartz earrings. The star also wore Emanuele Bicocchi bracelets in her hair, though they weren’t fully visible.

In the finale look, the Billboard Award winner sat atop a giant disco ball in her most sky-high set of heels in the entire editorial — a pair of pink satin Harris Reed and Roker knee-high boots, complete with platform soles, towering flared block heels and an allover delicate botanical print. Finishing her dynamic ensemble was a black and white corset top, voluminous silk train and glitzy gold leggings — plus a soaring white feathered headpiece that created a halo-like effect — by Reed.

The issue will launch on newsstands on June 21.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy footwear like mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

