Beyoncé Poses In Club Kid Fashion With Daring Heels for ‘British Vogue’ July Issue

By Aaron Royce
Footwear News
Footwear News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Rda3_0gCqs2US00

Beyonce has made her covergirl return to herald a new musical era — this time, for the July 2022 issue of British Vogue .

Posing for Rafael Pavarotti’s lens on the cover in dramatic fashion, the Grammy Award-winning star sat atop a horse in a long-sleeved black velvet gown from Alaïa. Designed by Pieter Mulier, the sleek eveningwear was paired with a dramatic black feathered headpiece created by Harris Reed and Vivienne H Lake, as well as Edie Borgo earrings.

Elsewhere, the singer’s ensembles took a turn for the disco-worthy. In another shot, Beyoncé posed in shining gold Schiaparelli Haute Couture, consisting of a long-sleeved coat covered in intricate beading and dangling post earrings shaped like layered planets.

In an edgier take on club kid style, the “Yoncé” singer rode atop a motorcycle in a black patchwork leather Junya Watanabe jacket with eyelet detailing, complete with Commando leggings and a set of towering black velvet platform boots by Harris Reed and Roker. Finishing her look was a sparkling black pointed Malakai headpiece and shining spiked Lorraine Schwartz earrings.

Aside from neutrals, the musician also took a turn for the colorfully sleek in a gold jumpsuit layered beneath a punchy purple strapless bodysuit — each splashed with floral prints — and puffy gold coat by Ivy Park. Lending the set a futuristic edge was a thick gold coil by Han Kjøbenhavn. Completing the slick outfit were Gianvito Rossi sandals with thin stiletto heels.

A metallic silver moment also appeared within the editorial, with Beyoncé boosting a set of mirrored Dolce and Gabbana thigh-high boots with a shiny Ivy Park jacket and shorts, as well as custom-designed armor in collaboration with Ivy Park, Adidas and Sho Konishi. A Lorraine Schwartz ring finished the mother of Blue Ivy’s look.

Beyoncé also packed a pink punch was a pink patent leather coat, mesh-paneled bodysuit and gloves — plus a set of glossy red thigh-high boots — by GCDS. Adding a surrealist finish to this outfit was a transparent asymmetric red House of Flora visor — and, later, a metallic ovular fascinator by Philip Treacy and sparkling flared Lorranie Schwartz earrings. The star also wore Emanuele Bicocchi bracelets in her hair, though they weren’t fully visible.

In the finale look, the Billboard Award winner sat atop a giant disco ball in her most sky-high set of heels in the entire editorial — a pair of pink satin Harris Reed and Roker knee-high boots, complete with platform soles, towering flared block heels and an allover delicate botanical print. Finishing her dynamic ensemble was a black and white corset top, voluminous silk train and glitzy gold leggings — plus a soaring white feathered headpiece that created a halo-like effect — by Reed.

The issue will launch on newsstands on June 21.

When it comes to footwear, there’s no style too bold (or heel too high) for Beyoncé. The “6 Inch” singer often wears towering stiletto pumps and sandals from top designers like Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Andrea Wazen. When off-duty, her glamorous streak continues through trendy footwear like mules and low-heeled pumps by Femme LA, Bottega Veneta and Jacquemus. However, Beyoncé’s fashion-forward nature extends beyond wearing designer heels. The singer has operated her own Ivy Park line for Adidas since 2016, and has fronted campaigns for luxury brands like Tiffany & Co., H&M and House of Dereon over the years.

Click through the gallery for more of Beyoncé’s boldest red carpet looks over the years.

Comments / 7

Footwear News

Russell Wilson Can’t Rush Ciara From Admiring Her Tiger Stripe Bodycon Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. No one’s going to get in Ciara’s way when it comes to a fashionable selfie — that includes her husband, Russell Wilson. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) “When he rushing you…But you know tha shot worth it. #GetThaShotByAllMeans,” the singer captioned an Instagram post today, noting that her NFL star husband was in a hurry.  The style icon wore a multi-colored tiger-print bodycon dress with cutouts in...
NFL
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Serves Edgy Glamour in a Passionate Dress & 7-Inch Heels at MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez could give a masterclass on red carpet fashion. After all, the star’s red carpet style was literally the inspiration for Google Images because everyone wanted to see that Versace jungle dress from the 2000 Grammys. More than two decades after that iconic style moment, Lopez is ready to inspire more image searches with her latest red carpet look. To attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards today in Los Angeles, the 52-year-old star wore a black dress by Mônot featuring a leather top that was equal parts sexy and edgy. The dress featured...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Diana Ross Delivers Drama & High Notes in Voluminous Tulle Dress & Hidden Heels at Jubilee Concert Party at the Palace

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Diana Ross performed at the Platinum Jubilee Party at the Palace in a stunning display of skills on stage. The Platinum Jubilee marks the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952. Diana Ross gave the performance of a lifetime during the Platinum Party At The Palace at Buckingham Palace on Saturday, June 4, 2022, Ross rocked the stage, serving as the finale to the big concert. The singer...
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Cracks Up As She Struggles To Walk Up Stairs To Wedding In Tight Dress: Video

Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding weekend in Italy was full of gorgeous outfits and behind-the-scenes videos and one video of Kendall Jenner, in particular, was hilarious. The 26-year-old looked stunning in a skintight satin floral gown with a slit in the back for the wedding day. Kendall’s sister Kylie posted a video taken from behind of Kendall walking up steep steps while hysterically laughing.
CELEBRITIES
Beyonce
Philip Treacy
Christian Louboutin
Harper's Bazaar

Heidi Klum's Silver Minidress Is Covered in Chain Cutouts

Heidi Klum wore a daring minidress for her latest appearance. Along with a slew of other A-listers, the supermodel attended ELLE and Dolce & Gabbana's 2022 Women in Music event wearing a metallic minidress designed by Peter Dundas. The long-sleeved piece featured silver embellishments and chain cutouts that wrapped along her torso, down her leg, and across her back. To finish off the look, she opted for monochrome accessories, carrying a reflective silver clutch and wearing strappy silver heels.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

Wait ‘Til You See The Steamy New PDA Photos Of Meghan Markle And Prince Harry At Harry’s Polo Match

Prince Harry, 37, scored big at his polo match over the weekend in Carpinteria, CA, and sweetly kissed his wife Meghan Markle, 40— so cute! Harry’s team, Los Padres, (named since all members are fathers and live close to Los Padres National Forest) won the match of the day at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club charity event and we caught a glimpse of the couple embracing in the cutest romantic moment. (Aww!)
CARPINTERIA, CA
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Kylie Jenner & Daughter Stormi, 4, Go Shopping For Her Own Makeup In Super Cute Video

In a super cute video posted to Kylie Jenner‘s Instagram, and shared by a fan, Kylie, 24, and her daughter Stormi Webster, 4 — who she shares with rap superstar Travis Scott, 31– were looking into the camera inside of her car. The makeup mogul said, “Okay, it’s a very special day today because I am taking my daughter to see my makeup at Ulta.” She then asked Stormi, “Are you excited?” With a gigantic smile on her face, Stormi told her mom, “Yeah!” After that, the two exited the car and, holding hands, they walked up to Ulta, which is now carrying Kylie’s makeup line, Kylie Cosmetics.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Amal Clooney Does Double Date Night in a Retro Minidress with Cutouts

Amal Clooney is letting her style shine during date night. The human rights lawyer and her husband, George Clooney, were spotted in the South of France en route to La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant, where they met up with friends Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber for a double date, per the Daily Mail.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Megan Thee Stallion Gets Edgy in Sheer Mugler Bodysuit & Heels for ‘Plan B’ Music Video

Click here to read the full article. Megan Thee Stallion is cranking up the heat in her latest music video for her song “Plan B.” The video, out today, was co-directed by Mugler creative director Casey Cadwallader, who also dressed the 27-year-old rap star in a custom look for her 2022 Billboard Music Awards performance. In a snippet posted to Instagram, the Texas native can be seen posing and performing in two striking black bustier bodysuits by the iconic luxury brand. The first look bares a striking resemblance to the outfit she performed “Plan B” in at the Billboard Music Awards...
MUSIC
TODAY.com

Cardi B shares adorable photos of son Wave at 9 months old: ‘Growing too fast’

Cardi B is celebrating another milestone with her youngest child. On Instagram Saturday, June 4, the “I Like It” performer posted a series of photos of her son, Wave, to celebrate turning 9-months-old. The first two photos showed Wave wearing a blue tie-dye shirt with a coordinating blue hat, while the rest of the photos captured the infant posing adorably for the camera.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Ciara Colorfully Twerks With Pride on Bronco in Rainbow Shorts & Sneakers in ‘Jump’ Music Video Teaser

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Ciara celebrated the kickoff to LGBTQ Pride Month in style yesterday on Instagram. Ciara made waves on her Instagram for a “Jump” music video teaser where she’s seen twerking and breaking it down on a Bronco. The star sat atop the vehicle parked at a gas station dancing in tie-dye rainbow shorts. The performer moved to the beat, the video going viral for its head-turning ability and Ciara’s intense dance moves. The rainbow...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Priyanka Chopra Sparkles in Edgy Plunging Dress & Platform Heels for Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Priyanka Chopra brought star power to the red carpet while attending the Bulgari Gala in Paris. The actress attended the occasion with numerous stars and Bulgari ambassadors, including Anne Hathaway and BLACKPINK’s Lisa. While attending the occasion, the “Quantico” star left her hotel and arrived in a gleaming bronze gown. The piece featured a draped long skirt and plunging waist-length neckline. complete with long sleeves. Covering the dress were deep bronze sequins that glittered and gleamed as they caught the light. Chopra’s look was finished with a diamond statement necklace, which was shaped like a...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
hypebeast.com

Cardi B and Reebok Reveal First Installation of the "Let Me Be...Enchanted" Collection

Since signing with the Reebok team in 2018, Cardi B has presented several collections in collaboration with the brand. Following up her recent “Let Me Be…In My World Nighttime” line is the “Let Me Be…Enchanted” collection. This time around, the theme emphasizes her over-the-top style and captivating energy with a new range of footwear and apparel.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

NBA Star Steph Curry’s Wife Ayesha’s Style Evolution Keeps Turning Heads

Click here to read the full article. Over the years, Ayesha Curry continues to turn heads with her style. When it comes to the “Ayesha’s Home Kitchen” star’s fashion aesthetic, Curry leans towards garments that have an edgy appeal like a dress with a slit, while also finding comfort and balance in glittery catsuits that all have a special flair. Even when she’s not on red carpets, the chef can be found wearing slouchy loungewear, printed separates and intricate tailoring that shows off her ability to be versatile no matter what the occasion calls for. On the footwear front, Curry sticks to...
NBA
Footwear News

Chrissy Teigen Revives the No-Pants Trend in 6-Inch Heels With Blazer Worn as a Dress for ‘Chrissy’s Court’ Press Tour on ‘James Corden’

Click here to read the full article. Forget courtroom pantsuits. Judge Chrissy Teigen is challenging ultra-conservative law-abiding fashion rules. While Teigen is playing judge in her new courtroom reality show, she certainly isn’t toning down her signature style to take on the peacekeeping role. Sure, Teigen may have recently hit “The Late Late Show with James Corden” stage yesterday in a blazer to promote her new Roku show “Chrissy’s Court” — but that’s the only courtroom vibes you’re getting from the newly-minted judge. For the June 14 appearance, the 36-year-old model and internet personality wore a short green double-breasted blazer as a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
