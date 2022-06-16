ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘Abbott Elementary’ Scores Most TCA Award Nods; ‘Squid Game’ & ‘Only Murders In The Building’ Also Among Honorees

By Rosy Cordero
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tlghh_0gCqryCC00

Click here to read the full article.

The Television Critics Association has announced the nominees for the 2022 TCA Awards set to take place on August 6 in Los Angeles.

Leading the nods is ABC’s freshman series Abbott Elementary with 5 nominations including Individual Achievement In Comedy for series creator, producer, writer, and star Quinta Brunson, and Janelle James; in addition to Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, and Program Of The Year.

Also competing for Program of the Year are AMC’s Better Call Saul , HBO Max’s Hacks , Severance from Apple TV+, Netflix’s Squid Game , HBO’s Succession , Showtime’s Yellowjackets , and HBO’s The White Lotus .

“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon. “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become. We cannot wait to see who will rise above the rest when the winners are revealed at the 38TH Annual TCA Awards on August 6.”

The Career Achievement and Heritage Award honorees will be revealed at a future date.

The full list of nominees can be found below.

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix
Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX
Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO
Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)
Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION
“The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+
“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS
“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO
“How To with John Wilson” – HBO
“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+
“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix
“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY
“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)
“Cheer” – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)
“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max
“Legendary” – HBO Max
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo
“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+
“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max
“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING
“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix
“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)
“El Deafo” – Apple TV+
“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior
“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix
“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids
“Ridley Jones” – Netflix
“Sesame Street” – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM
“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
“Pachinko” – Apple TV+
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS
“Dopesick” – Hulu
“The Dropout” – Hulu
“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu
“Maid” – Netflix
“Midnight Mass” – Netflix
“The Staircase” – HBO Max
“Station Eleven” – HBO Max
“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA
“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
“The Good Fight” – Paramount+
“Pachinko” – Apple TV+
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“Succession” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
“This Is Us” – NBC
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY
“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)
“Barry” – HBO
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH
“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS
“Saturday Night Live” – NBC
“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR
“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“Succession” – HBO
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Will Forte To Star In ‘Bodkin’ Drama Series At Netflix From The Obamas’ Higher Ground & Wiip

Click here to read the full article. Will Forte is set to star in Netflix’s Bodkin (w/t), from Barack and Michelle Obama’s Higher Ground productions, and wiip. Bodkin (w/t) is Higher Ground’s first scripted drama series at Netflix under the company’s overall deal with the streamer. Siobhan Cullen (The Dry), Robyn Cara (Trying), David Wilmot (Station Eleven) and Chris Walley (The Last Voyage of the Demeter) also feature in the seven-episode, darkly comedic thriller, which begins production in Ireland next week. Created by Jez Scharf (Mister Biscuits, The UnDream), Bodkin (wt) is a darkly comedic thriller about a motley crew of...
NFL
Deadline

Nicole Kidman To Star & Produce Thriller Feature ‘Holland, Michigan’ At Amazon Studios; Mimi Cave Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman is reteaming with Amazon Studios for the Mimi Cave directed thriller Holland, Michigan.  The feature, based on Andrew Sodroski’s (Manhunt) script, topped the 2013 Black List, and involves secrets that lurk beneath a Midwestern town with a Hitchcock bent. Kidman will star and produce with Per Saari under her Blossom Films. Peter Dealbert for Pacific View Management & Productions is also producing. Kate Churchill will executive produce. Kidman starred in Amazon’s Being the Ricardos as Lucille Ball, a role which earned her a Best Actress Oscar nom, a Golden Globe Best Actress- Drama win, and...
HOLLAND, MI
Deadline

Netflix Stresses Business As Usual But Confusion Remains Over Budgets, Commissioning & Canadian Content – Analysis

Click here to read the full article. Amidst lower-than-expected subscriber growth and a subsequent round of circa-150 redundancies, Netflix was all anyone wanted to talk about at this week’s Banff World Media Festival, and while the streamer’s head honchos stressed business as usual, sources from outside reported confusing messaging coming from Los Gatos HQ. A series of panels and keynotes featuring Netflix, including one from Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria, were held for its execs to stress to the 1,500-strong delegate list of commissioners, execs and journalists that the streamer is still doing what they believe it has always done:...
NFL
Deadline

‘Tulsa King’: Dana Delany Joins Taylor Sheridan Series That Stars Sylvester Stallone

Click here to read the full article. Dana Delany (Body of Proof) will join Sylvester Stallone in the new original series Tulsa King for Paramount+. Delany will play Margaret, an affluent and influential equestrian and owner of a sprawling horse farm and animal preserve. She is a formidable presence and a trustee of the Annie Oakley Society. Tulsa King follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone), after he is released from prison after 25 years and is unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Okla. Realizing that his mob family may not have his best...
TULSA, OK
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Pamela Adlon
Person
Margaret Qualley
Deadline

‘Hunters’ Exec Cory Lanier Joins Village Roadshow Television As SVP, Scripted TV

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Village Roadshow is bolstering its television ranks. The company’s television arm has hired Cory Lanier, who has worked on series including Amazon’s Hunters and Jordan Peele comedy series Weird City. Lanier joins as SVP, Scripted Television. He will report to Village Roadshow’s Alix Jaffe, EVP, Television. He will help the company produce scripted content across all platforms including streaming, network, and syndication. Lanier joins from Sreda Global, where he was SVP, establishing an LA studio for the international company. He was previously VP, Television Series and Digital at Sonar Entertainment, where he produced Weird City and...
NFL
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Deadline

Tyler Sanders Dies: ‘Just Like Magic: Mystery City’ Star Who Guested On ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’, ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Was 18

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Sanders, who starred on the Amazon spinoff series Just Add Magic: Mystery City and guest-starred on 9-1-1: Lone Star, Fear the Walking Dead and The Rookie, died Thursday at his home in Los Angeles. He was 18. His agent Pedro Tapia confirmed the news but did not provide details. He added that Sanders’ death is under investigation. “Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future,” Tapia said. “He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Sanders was...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tca Awards#Live Tv#Hbo Max#Abc#Individual Achievement#Outstanding New Program#Amc#Better Call Saul#Apple Tv#Hbo#Showtime#The White Lotus#Tca#Indi
Deadline

Friends Of Deceased ‘The Chosen One’ Actors Allege Production Had Transport & Logistical Issues

Click here to read the full article. Friends of deceased actors Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar, who died in an automobile accident in Mexico on Thursday, are asking for a thorough investigation into alleged issues with production that may or may not have played a role in the fatal accident. The pair were part of the cast and crew of Netflix’s The Chosen One riding in a van in Santa Rosalía—Loreto en route to a local airport when it crashed and flipped leaving two dead and four injured. The four survivors are said to be recovering and in good...
NFL
Deadline

Samuel L. Jackson On His 10-Year Quest To Bring ‘The Last Days Of Ptolemy Grey’ To Apple TV+

Click here to read the full article. The eyepatch may be gone, but Samuel L. Jackson is still playing the hero. In The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, Jackson—best known for playing the one-eyed Nick Fury in the Marvel Cinematic Universe—plays a reclusive old man with dementia who is given a miracle drug to help him remember his past. Though the cure is only temporary, Ptolemy uses the brief respite from his impairment to investigate the death of his nephew Reggie. Here, the actor explains how it took so long to adapt the popular Walter Mosley book of the same name into...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Wendy Williams Show’ Airs Final Episode With Tributes, But No Wendy Williams

Click here to read the full article. “Today is the final episode of The Wendy Williams Show,” guest host Sherri Shepherd told viewers of the syndicated talker on Friday. It was announced in February that a similar show hosted by Shepherd, also produced-distributed by Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury, will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy this fall. Shepherd said it was an “honor and privilege” to be among the show’s roster of guest hosts after Williams was sidelined with health issues for the entire season. Williams herself did not appear on the final episode. A montage of highlights from her 13-year run...
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Ginni Thomas Says She “Can’t Wait” To Talk To Jan. 6 Committee After She Is Served With Letter Requesting Interview

Click here to read the full article. Ginni Thomas, conservative political activist and wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, was served with an official letter yesterday from the Congressional Committee Investigating January 6 requesting an interview, according to MSNBC. A reported copy of the letter posted online says, “The Select Committee has obtained evidence that [Trump lawyer] John Eastman worked to develop alternate slates of electors to stop the electoral count on January 6…The Select Committee has obtained evidence that you had certain communications with John Eastman during this time period. We believe you may have information regarding John Eastman’s...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Netflix
Deadline

Meghan Markle Supporters Fire Back Online At Buckingham Palace Leaked ‘Bullying’ Report

Click here to read the full article. A fierce backlash has erupted to a leaked report that Buckingham Palace investigated Meghan Markle’s alleged bullying of staff. The report alleges that the bullying of two senior staff members took place when Markle was a working royal. The Sunday Times of London said the report has resulted in changes to the “policies and procedures” governing treatment of staff for the monarchy. Markle and husband Prince Harry left as working royals after a short stint and moved to the US. They have sinced signed deals with Netflix and Spotify, although have not produced a lot...
NFL
Deadline

Al Pacino’s Idea For His Successor In ‘Heat 2’? Timothée Chalamet – Tribeca Festival

Click here to read the full article. Michael Mann greeted guests via video at a retrospective screening of Heat, saying he’d tested positive for Covid so had to stay away. Producer Art Linson and stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro took the stage at the United Palace Theatre in Washington Heights without the writer/director of the iconic crime drama. But not without a few words: “I’m incredibly disappointed not to be with all of you this evening,” Mann said in a recorded message. “At the Broadway Deli in 1994, I told Art, let’s produce my screenplay and find a director,...
NFL
Deadline

Zaslav’s First Movie Crisis: What To Do With Ezra Miller, The Erratic Star Of Warner Bros’ $200M ‘Flash’ Franchise Launch

Click here to read the full article. Even though it isn’t on the Warner Bros release calendar until June 23, 2023, The Flash is becoming Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav’s first movie crisis, because of the escalating coverage of incidents of volatile and odd behavior involving the film’s star, Ezra Miller. Zaslav has made clear his desire to grow the DC Universe to MCU scale and has all the ingredients of a first foot forward in The Flash, including the return of Michael Keaton as Batman along with a reprise by Ben Affleck, a $200 million budget and a hot...
NFL
Deadline

‘Late Show’ Staffers Detained By U.S. Capitol Police, Including Robert Smigel, Voice Of Triumph, The Insult Comic Dog

Click here to read the full article. Seven people who were filming a segment for CBS’ The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, were arrested Thursday night in the Longworth House Office Building by U.S. Capitol Police. The arrested were escorted out of the Jan. 6 committee hearing earlier in the day for lack of proper press credentials, reports indicate. The same group was found in the Capitol complex later on Thursday after it was closed to the public. Reports indicate they took videos and pictures around the offices of two Republican members of Congress, Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) and Rep. Lauren...
NFL
Deadline

Another American Icon: ‘Selma’ Star David Oyelowo Plans To Bring Sugar Ray Robinson To Screen In ‘Sweet Thunder’

Click here to read the full article. Having starred as Martin Luther King in Selma, British actor David Oyelowo is planning to play another American icon, Sugar Ray Robinson. The star of The Midnight Sky is in the process of writing the film Sweet Thunder, which he will also produce and star in, and tells the Times newspaper that it has proved a tireless passion project: “Selma took seven years; I think we’re almost ten with Sweet Thunder.” During that time, Oyelowo has been inspired to maintain the required level of fitness to play Robinson, who he says “had unbelievable footwork and incredible hand...
NFL
Deadline

Marta Kauffman Pledges $4 Million to Brandeis University For African American Studies

Click here to read the full article. Marta Kauffman is giving back to alma mater: The Grace and Frankie co-creator has pledged $4 million to establish an endowed professorship in the African and African American Studies Department at Brandeis University. The Marta F. Kauffman ’78 Professorship in African and African American Studies will support a scholar with a concentration in the study of the cultures of Africa, according to the university. The gift will also help the department recruit more scholars and teachers, while helping to give students more opportunities to engage in interdisciplinary scholarship. Kauffman has been outspoken with her regrets about the...
COLLEGES
Deadline

Juneteenth Concert On CNN Aims To “Uplift And Inspire” Viewers In Celebration Of Newest Federal Holiday

Click here to read the full article. CNN on Sunday will broadcast the first-ever Juneteenth: A Global Celebration for Freedom, featuring a Hollywood Bowl concert with a lineup of artists, with an effort to inform and educate viewers on the meaning of the new federal holiday. The network obtained the rights to the event, from Live Nation Urban and Jesse Collins Entertainment, and the lineup includes Chaka Khan, Khalid, Yolanda Adams, Anthony Hamilton, Billy Porter, Debbie Allen Dance Academy, Earth, Wind & Fire, Killer Mike, Lucky Daye, Mary Mary, Jhené Aiko, Ne-Yo, Michelle Williams, Mickey Guyton, Robert Glasper and The Roots,...
NFL
Deadline

Universal Circling Gal Gadot ‘Cleopatra’ Epic; ‘Falcon And The Winter Soldier’s Kari Skogland Directing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: I’m hearing from sources that Universal is circling Cleopatra, the Gal Gadot epic which was set up at Paramount with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier EP/director Kari Skogland helming the project. While interested in the project still, Paramount was not prepared to meet the timeline that the creative elements necessitated. Deadline first told you about the project being set up at Paramount with Gadot, Jenkins and Skogland. No deals are in place at Universal. The package is produced by Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, Gal Gadot and her Pilot Wave Motion Pictures partner Jaron Varsano. Laeta Kalogridis wrote the screenplay and...
NFL
Deadline

Deadline

95K+
Followers
31K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy