Job Interviewer Slammed for Sending Candidate Home Over Her Outfit
"Glad you withdrew, imagine having to deal with that afterwards," a Reddit user...www.newsweek.com
"Glad you withdrew, imagine having to deal with that afterwards," a Reddit user...www.newsweek.com
Job interview rule of thumb; Always dress just a step above of what a person in the position you are applying for would dress on a normal workday.
I'm a man I've always wore a suit to an interview yes you may be overdressed but it shows respect for the company and respect for yourself when you dress up you feel better about yourself and people feel better about you
Generational standards. I interviewed for a position at a Home Depot store. Dress slacks, dress shirt tie and dress shoes. Not tge clothing of the interviewer or the other associates in the store.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 38