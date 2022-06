LAS VEGAS — A Las Vegas woman is accused of fatally beating her adopted service dog last year, authorities said. Las Vegas police said Katherine Blount, 51, was arrested around 1:50 a.m. PDT on Tuesday when she was found camping inside a restroom at Siegfried & Roy Park, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported. Police said they checked Blount’s background and learned she was wanted on a felony warrant charging her with animal torture in the killing of a dog named Bucky.

