2022 TCA Awards Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads Impressive Freshman Class — See Full List

If the Television Academy members need any inspiration on what actors and shows to recognize as voting begins, they can look to the 2022 TCA Awards nominations for inspiration.

On Thursday, the Television Critics Association, an organization made up of over 200 professional journalists covering TV, announced the nominees for their 38th Annual Awards honoring outstanding creators, series, and stars from the 2021-2022 TV season. The categories spotlight programming available on broadcast, cable and streaming outlets, that are from a wide array of genres.

Leading the pack in terms of series is freshman ABC comedy “ Abbott Elementary ” with five nominations, including Program Of The Year, Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, and a pair of Individual Achievement In Comedy nods for series creator, producer, writer, and star Quinta Brunson, and breakout Janelle James.

In fact, the Program of the Year category is dominated by new shows this year, with “Severance,” “Squid Game,” “The White Lotus,” and “Yellowjackets” being nominated as well, next to returning favorites “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks,” and “Succession.”

Interestingly enough, last year’s Program of the Year “Ted Lasso” is not in the running for that specific award, but will still defend its title in the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy category.

Worth noting that women still dominate the acting categories as well, which are both non-gendered and do not delineate between lead and supporting, but by a smaller margin of 10 out of 18 (last year they were 10 out of 13).

On the network level, HBO and HBO Max received a combined 21 nominations (12 for the former and nine for the latter), with the next in line being Netflix with 13 nominations and Apple TV+ with 10.

“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon. “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become.”

TCA Award winners will be announced at the invitation-only presentation on Saturday, August 6, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA, marking the first time that the ceremony will be held in-person since 2019.

See below for the full list of 2022 Television Critics Association nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, which will be announced later this summer.

Individual Achievement in Drama

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix

Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Quinta Brunson, “ Abbott Elementary ” – ABC

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+

“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

​​“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO

“How To with John Wilson” – HBO

“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

“Cheer” – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+

“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max

“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)

“El Deafo” – Apple TV+

“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO Max

Outstanding New Program

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“Dopesick” – Hulu

“The Dropout” – Hulu

“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu

“Maid” – Netflix

“Midnight Mass” – Netflix

“The Staircase” – HBO Max

“Station Eleven” – HBO Max

“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“This Is Us” – NBC

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)

“Barry” – HBO

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

Program of the Year

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime