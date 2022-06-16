ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

2022 TCA Awards Nominations: ‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads Impressive Freshman Class — See Full List

By Marcus Jones
IndieWire
IndieWire
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KESzA_0gCqrT1n00

Click here to read the full article.

If the Television Academy members need any inspiration on what actors and shows to recognize as voting begins, they can look to the 2022 TCA Awards nominations for inspiration.

On Thursday, the Television Critics Association, an organization made up of over 200 professional journalists covering TV, announced the nominees for their 38th Annual Awards honoring outstanding creators, series, and stars from the 2021-2022 TV season. The categories spotlight programming available on broadcast, cable and streaming outlets, that are from a wide array of genres.

Leading the pack in terms of series is freshman ABC comedy “ Abbott Elementary ” with five nominations, including Program Of The Year, Outstanding New Program, Outstanding Achievement In Comedy, and a pair of Individual Achievement In Comedy nods for series creator, producer, writer, and star Quinta Brunson, and breakout Janelle James.

In fact, the Program of the Year category is dominated by new shows this year, with “Severance,” “Squid Game,” “The White Lotus,” and “Yellowjackets” being nominated as well, next to returning favorites “Better Call Saul,” “Hacks,” and “Succession.”

Interestingly enough, last year’s Program of the Year “Ted Lasso” is not in the running for that specific award, but will still defend its title in the Outstanding Achievement in Comedy category.

Worth noting that women still dominate the acting categories as well, which are both non-gendered and do not delineate between lead and supporting, but by a smaller margin of 10 out of 18 (last year they were 10 out of 13).

On the network level, HBO and HBO Max received a combined 21 nominations (12 for the former and nine for the latter), with the next in line being Netflix with 13 nominations and Apple TV+ with 10.

“The 2022 TCA Awards are an exciting landmark for the organization and its members, as it will be the first time in three years that we are finally able to celebrate together in person,” said Melanie McFarland, TCA President and TV Critic for Salon. “It’s fitting, then, that we should ring in this long-awaited occasion with one of the most competitive, talented, and star-heavy nominee rosters in recent memory. This lineup is a testament to how diverse and innovative the modern television landscape has become.”

TCA Award winners will be announced at the invitation-only presentation on Saturday, August 6, at The Langham Huntington Hotel in Pasadena, CA, marking the first time that the ceremony will be held in-person since 2019.

See below for the full list of 2022 Television Critics Association nominees, excluding the Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners, which will be announced later this summer.

Individual Achievement in Drama

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix
Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu
Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime
Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC
Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix
Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+
Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC
Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu
Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

Individual Achievement in Comedy

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX
Quinta Brunson, “ Abbott Elementary ” – ABC
Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO
Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO
Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC
Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)
Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

Outstanding Achievement in News and Information

“The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+
“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS
“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)
​​“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO
“How To with John Wilson” – HBO
“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+
“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)
“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix
“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Reality

“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)
“Cheer” – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)
“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max
“Legendary” – HBO Max
“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo
“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+
“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max
“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo

Outstanding Achievement in Youth Programming

“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix
“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix (2021 Winner in Category)
“El Deafo” – Apple TV+
“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior
“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix
“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids
“Ridley Jones” – Netflix
“Sesame Street” – HBO Max

Outstanding New Program

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu
“Pachinko” – Apple TV+
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Movies, Miniseries or Specials

“Dopesick” – Hulu
“The Dropout” – Hulu
“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu
“Maid” – Netflix
“Midnight Mass” – Netflix
“The Staircase” – HBO Max
“Station Eleven” – HBO Max
“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX

Outstanding Achievement in Drama

“Better Call Saul” – AMC (2019 Winner in Category)
“The Good Fight” – Paramount+
“Pachinko” – Apple TV+
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“Succession” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
“This Is Us” – NBC
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Outstanding Achievement in Comedy

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Atlanta” – FX (2017 Winner in Category)
“Barry” – HBO
“Ghosts” – CBS
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu
“Reservation Dogs” – FX
“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+ (2021 Winner in Category)

Outstanding Achievement in Variety, Talk or Sketch

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock
“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO (2020 Winner in Category)
“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix
“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO (2021, 2019 & 2018 Winner in Category)
“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC
“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS
“Saturday Night Live” – NBC
“Ziwe” – Showtime

Program of the Year

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC
“Better Call Saul” – AMC
“Hacks” – HBO Max
“Severance” – Apple TV+
“Squid Game” – Netflix
“Succession” – HBO
“The White Lotus” – HBO
“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

More from IndieWire Best of IndieWire

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

The Best International Series on Netflix to Watch Right Now

Click here to read the full article. Slowly but surely, the global TV market is shifting. Whether it’s mainly due to the rise of streaming platforms, the rush for international imports brought on by a pandemic production shortage, or an audience finally taking advantage of a wealth of options, series in languages other than English are in the middle of a boom. While some shows have certainly helped spur that influx of new fans (including ones that can be found below), the nature of the modern TV world is that there are precious few shows anymore that become can’t-miss phenomena. Netflix recently...
TV SERIES
IndieWire

Hugh Grant, Melissa McCarthy, Amy Schumer, and Many More Join Jerry Seinfeld’s Pop-Tart Movie at Netflix

Click here to read the full article. Comedy mogul Jerry Seinfeld has taken a crack at directing at least four times in his career, from an episode of his beloved “Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee” to specials for comedian Colin Quinn. Now, Seinfeld is getting back into the director’s chair to direct his very first narrative feature, and it’s about the history of how, of all things, one of America’s favorite sugary breakfast snacks came to be. “Unfrosted: The Pop-Tart Story” is directed by Seinfeld, who also co-wrote the film with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin, and Barry Marder. It’s set in Michigan...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Chris Evans Is ‘Frustrated’ Same-Sex Kiss in ‘Lightyear’ Is Up for Debate, Banned in Saudi Arabia

Click here to read the full article. Chris Evans has no time for the debate over the same-sex kiss in “Lightyear.” The MCU alum voices the titular Buzz Lightyear in the Disney/Pixar animated film, in theaters June 17. Uzo Aduba plays fellow scientist Hawthorne, who is married to another woman. A kiss between her and her wife was cut from the film and later reinstated amid the “Don’t Say Gay” bill-backing backlash toward Disney. The film is currently banned from release in Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait due to LGBTQ+ themes — not unexpected over some Middle Eastern...
MOVIES
Variety

Everything Coming to Netflix in June 2022

Click here to read the full article. Netflix is entering Pride month and the beginning of summer with a packed slate of content, which includes Season 3 of “The Umbrella Academy” and a host of taped specials from the streamer’s Netflix Is a Joke Festival, including “Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration,” which features a slew of heavy-hitters from the world of queer comedy. On June 1, Netflix will debut a wide range of movie titles, including the first three “Mission Impossible” films, the 1989 classic “Steel Magnolias,” James Cameron’s “Titanic,” “The Amazing Spider-Man” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Queer content that will...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quinta Brunson
Person
Rhea Seehorn
Person
Pamela Adlon
purewow.com

HBO Max Remakes ‘Father of the Bride’ with a New Spin, But There Seems to Be Something Missing

These days, it's hard not to feel like we're in the land of remakes, reboots and revivals, with every other new movie and TV show being a reimagining of a former hit. But while viewers may be tired of this recycling of ideas, some of these fresh takes have been quite successful. When The Wonder Years was rebooted with an all-Black cast last fall, we gave it a perfect 5-star review. When Steven Spielberg remade West Side Story at the end of 2021, it went on to earn 7 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture. If you're going to remake a story that's been told multiple times, you've got to add something fresh to it, and with that, we look at HBO Max's 2022 remake of Father of the Bride.
MOVIES
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Us Weekly

Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham’s Unconventional Romance: A Timeline

A romance for the history books. Mark Wahlberg and Rhea Durham may not have followed the typical relationship rules, but their connection still grows stronger by the day. The pair began dating in 2001 and welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella Rae, two years later. They went on to have three more children: sons […]
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Rita Ora & Taika Waititi Are Engaged—They Almost Proposed to Each Other ‘Simultaneously’

Click here to read the full article. Cause for celebration! The celebrity engagements of 2022 include Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly, Josh Duhamel and more stars who put a ring on it (or got a ring put on) this year, and we can’t wait to see these weddings. Of course, the celebrity engagements of 2022 come after a year of star-studded engagements the year before from famous couples like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker; Britney Spears and Sam Asghari; and Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers. Kardashian and Barker, who started dating in December 2020, announced their engagement in October 2021 with...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tca Awards#Live Tv#Hbo Max#Television Academy#Abc
IndieWire

The Fired Fox News Political Editor Just Testified at the January 6 Hearing — and Is Still Right

Click here to read the full article. Update June 13, 2022: Chris Stirewalt was the first in-person witness today at the House Committee hearings about the attack on the Capitol. He had worked as a Fox News political editor for over a decade until February 2021, and was part of the projection desk team that controversially declared that Arizona had been won by Joe Biden on Election Night. Though he stated today that the projection was only “controversial” to Fox News’s competitors. Both before the election, and after, we reported on the high reputation and importance of Fox News in making projections....
U.S. POLITICS
IndieWire

Rebel Wilson on How Media Pressure Forced Her to Come Out: It Was ‘a Very Hard Situation’

Click here to read the full article. Rebel Wilson revealed that going Instagram official with her same-sex partner was not entirely her choice. Sydney Morning Herald columnist Andrew Hornery published an article detailing why he asked the “Pitch Perfect” star’s team to comment on her relationship with sustainable clothing designer Ramona Agruma. Hornery gave Wilson “two days to comment” and then criticized her “underwhelming” decision to post on Instagram with Agruma and control coming out on her own terms. Wilson tweeted in response to fans who were outraged by the Herald’s practices: “Thanks for your comments, it was a very hard situation...
CELEBRITIES
thebrag.com

The scene that saved Al Pacino from being fired from ‘The Godfather’

We know that Al Pacino was almost fired from The Godfather. But do we know which scene it was that saved his role – and his career?. While The Godfather movies are often considered the magnum opus of Al Pacino’s career, he’s never made a secret of the fact that he was almost fired from the role of Michael Corleone. One scene, however, saved him from being sacked – thanks to Francis Ford Coppola‘s quick thinking and belief in Pacino.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Netflix
IndieWire

Selena Gomez Had to Google Martin Short When Cast in ‘Only Murders in the Building’

Click here to read the full article. Selena Gomez was ready to “Come & Get It” when joining “Only Murders in the Building” as both a lead star and executive producer. But co-star comedy legend Martin Short revealed that Gomez had to look up who he was when she was cast in the Hulu whodunnit series. “She’s such a great actress because she pretended to know who we were,” Short said during an “Actor’s Side” Q&A shared by Deadline. “I said, ‘Selena, what did you do when you found out you were working with me?’ And she said, ‘I Googled you.'” Season 2...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Simon Pegg: Tom Cruise Will ‘Flatly Deny’ Any Wrongdoing on Set

Click here to read the full article. Is Tom Cruise truly the last movie star? Just ask his longtime co-star Simon Pegg. Ahead of “Mission: Impossible: Dead Reckoning – Part One,” Pegg revealed how Cruise “maintains his authority” on set. The duo first began working together on “Mission: Impossible III” in 2006. Cruise loomed large over the “M:I 7” production amid the COVID-19 pandemic and butted heads with Paramount Pictures to demand a theatrical release for the film. “If something goes wrong and it’s his fault, he’ll flatly deny it,” Pegg told The Times. “And then if someone corrects him, instead of saying...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Antonio Banderas Looks Back on Adjusting to Hollywood as an Outsider: ‘I Couldn’t Express Myself’

Click here to read the full article. In 2019’s “Pain and Glory,” Antonio Banderas landed an Oscar nomination for playing a downtrodden artist contemplating the end of his career. Soon after that movie’s successful run, Banderas could relate. When COVID shutdowns threatened the future of his Malaga-based theater Teatro Soho CaixaBank the next year, Banderas’ new career chapter as an artistic director in his homeland was in doubt. Two years later, however, the 61-year-old actor is busier than ever and brimming with enthusiasm about his future. In the Spanish-language “Official Competition,” which IFC Films opens in the U.S. this week, he...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tyler Perry: Will Smith ‘Couldn’t Believe’ What He Did After the Oscars Slap

Click here to read the full article. Tyler Perry is breaking his silence over the infamous 2022 Oscars slap. After Best Actor winner Will Smith attacked presenter Chris Rock onstage after Rock made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s haircut, Perry and Oscar winner Denzel Washington were seen speaking with Smith in the audience. Now, almost three months later, Perry made it clear he was not comforting Smith but rather trying to further de-escalate a tense situation. “There’s a difference between comforting and deescalating, that’s No. 1. And I left early to get to Chris to make sure he was okay,” Perry...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Lady Gaga in Talks to Play Harley Quinn in ‘Joker’ Sequel, Which Is Also a Musical

Click here to read the full article. Don’t rain on their parade. Just one week after the news that Todd Phillips’ long-expected “Joker” sequel was indeed moving right along, complete with a script and a title for the followup to the blockbuster feature starring eventual Oscar winner Joaquin Phoenix as the Clown Prince of Crime, we’ve already got more details about the project. And what details they are. IndieWire can confirm that Philips has found his leading lady — very necessary for a film currently titled “Joker: Folie à Deux” — in no less than the multi-talented Lady Gaga, who is currently in...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Sarah Paulson Was ‘Devastated’ by the Early Reactions to Her Linda Tripp While Shooting ‘Impeachment’

Click here to read the full article. Sarah Paulson knew she had her work cut out for her in trying to portray Linda Tripp in a compassionate light on “Impeachment: American Crime Story,” but she was not prepared for the actual response her version of the key figure from the Clinton-Lewinsky scandal got from its earliest audience. “It was very clear from that very first TCA, or whatever we did, people didn’t like her,” said the actress, referencing the presentation the show gave in August 2021 during the Television Critics Association Press Tour. “They didn’t like her and they didn’t think...
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

‘Persuasion’ Trailer: Dakota Johnson Pines for Her Long-Ago Ex in Netflix’s Jane Austen Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. A misunderstood Dakota Johnson trapped in a tumultuous love affair? No, this isn’t the fourth “50 Shades” film (nor a “Suspiria” sequel, although we’d be here for it.) Johnson leads the latest Jane Austen adaptation of “Persuasion” for Netflix, premiering on the streamer July 15. The quiet longing of protagonist Anne Elliot will soon be known stateside, thanks to theater director Carrie Cracknell making her feature directorial debut with the Netflix film. Cracknell famously directed Jake Gyllenhaal in Broadway’s “Seawall/A Life” and most recently Vanessa Kirby in “Julie” and also helmed 2012 short film “Nora,”...
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

15K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy