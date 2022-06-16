ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Squirt, 2-Months-Old, is the Perfect Definition of ‘Adorable’

By Chelsea Rose
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

If you're not making unintelligible noises after seeing a picture of this dog, then I don't know what to do for you. Today for Dog Days, we met little, itty-bitty, Squirt. She's 2-months-old and weighs approximately three pounds. Her tiny stature is no measure of the amount of love...

