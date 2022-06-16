Oklahoma City unveils new Professional Bull Riders team

Oklahoma Freedom

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new Professional Bull Riders team was unveiled at the Paycom Center ahead of its inaugural season in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Freedom will play in five-on-five bull riding games and compete against seven other teams. They’ll compete in the Paycom Center for the first time on Sept. 16-18.

Brandon Bates, the general manager of the Oklahoma Freedom, said he’s excited to bring the new element of bull riding to Oklahoma City.

“Bull riding is an individual sport, and there is still a strong element to that,” Bates said. “But when you put a guy on a team and you incentivize him to win for his brother, it’s going to be game-changing for the sport.”

Four of Freedom’s athletes are Oklahoma natives.

The Freedom will compete at the Paycom Center during their inaugural season this fall.

