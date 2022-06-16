ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City unveils new Professional Bull Riders team

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1B9nJD_0gCqr7wI00
Oklahoma Freedom

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A new Professional Bull Riders team was unveiled at the Paycom Center ahead of its inaugural season in Oklahoma City.

The Oklahoma Freedom will play in five-on-five bull riding games and compete against seven other teams. They’ll compete in the Paycom Center for the first time on Sept. 16-18.

Brandon Bates, the general manager of the Oklahoma Freedom, said he’s excited to bring the new element of bull riding to Oklahoma City.

“Bull riding is an individual sport, and there is still a strong element to that,” Bates said. “But when you put a guy on a team and you incentivize him to win for his brother, it’s going to be game-changing for the sport.”

Four of Freedom’s athletes are Oklahoma natives.

The Freedom will compete at the Paycom Center during their inaugural season this fall.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Sooners beat Notre Dame 6-2 to move within win of CWS finals

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Cade Horton struck out a career-high 11 in six innings, Tanner Tredaway continued his torrid postseason with three hits and Oklahoma took control of its bracket in the College World Series with a 6-2 victory over Notre Dame on Sunday night. The Sooners...
NORMAN, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
13K+
Followers
74K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy