ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Car salesman reunited with customer whose life he saved

By Ted Welford
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

A car salesman has been reunited with a customer whose life he saved after suffering a cardiac arrest while at the dealership.

John Ryder, 82, had taken his car into Holdcroft Nissan Crewe to have it serviced, but while waiting suffered a cardiac arrest while in the showroom. Thankfully, the dealer had a defibrillator installed onsite, with car sales controller Cameron Love, 28, coming to the rescue to provide emergency treatment, and staying with Ryder until paramedics arrived.

He was then taken to hospital by ambulance, and underwent a triple heart bypass operation, and has been recovering at home in Macclesfield in recent weeks.

Now, the pair have met up to be reunited at the Nissan showroom in Crewe, following Ryder’s successful operation.

Speaking about the incident, Love said:  “I was at the photocopier, minding my own business, and I heard a commotion – a customer in the showroom was unfortunately on the floor and not breathing.

‘‘Another customer had started CPR, then I put the defibrillator on the patient and delivered an electric shock. Luckily, we managed to revive him. My colleague Mandy was amazing – her help on the phone was invaluable and we cleared the area ready for the ambulance crew.’’

“Cameron did an excellent job. I am enormously grateful to him and the bonus was that the garage didn’t charge me for my service!’’

John Ryder, who suffered a cardiac arrest in a Nissan showroom.

In recognition of his quick actions, Love has also received a special ‘Dealer Ambassador’ prize by Nissan. The dealer’s service advisor Mandy Everall also played an important role, who was on the phone to paramedics during the incident.

Though Ryder’s memory of the situation is hazy, he said: “Cameron did an excellent job. I am enormously grateful to him and the bonus was that the garage didn’t charge me for my service!’’

Ryder and his wife Winnifred are now looking forward to celebrating their Diamond wedding anniversary next year.

Comments / 0

Related
truecrimedaily

Tenn. woman with meth in system allegedly took bath with granddaughter and fell asleep, killing her

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (TCD) -- A 44-year-old woman was charged in connection with the drowning death of her 5-month-old granddaughter. According to a news release from the Clarksville Police Department, on Aug. 6, 2021, at approximately 8 a.m., officers responded to a home on Hadley Drive to a report of an unresponsive baby. At the scene, police say the baby’s grandmother, Toni Camia, told authorities she "took a bath with the baby and fell asleep."
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Deadline

Two Actors Dead, Six Injured In Auto Accident Involving Crew From Netflix Series ‘The Chosen One’

Click here to read the full article. Crew members were riding in a van when it crashed and flipped in an accident near filming of the Netflix series The Chosen One.  The accident left two actors dead and six other crew members injured, officials said. The victims were not identified at first. The Baja California Department of Culture said later that Raymundo Garduño Cruz and Juan Francisco González Aguilar died. The accident happened on a desert road near Mulege on the Baja California Sur peninsula. The crew was filming in nearby Santa Rosalia. The Chosen One series is about a 12-year-old boy who learns...
NFL
Indy100

Grandmother of 10 ‘stunned’ to win £3.5m dream home with £10 ticket

A grandmother of 10 has said she was “absolutely stunned” to win a multimillion-pound home in the Cotswolds from a £10 ticket.Susan Havenhand, from Somerset, entered Omaze’s campaign in a bid to nab the £3.5 million, six-bedroom house, but had to be convinced by her daughter that she and her husband of 43 years, John, had actually won.The 71-year-old retired school teacher is a long-time supporter of the RSPCA and bought a ticket for the competition, which raised £1 million for the animal welfare charity, after seeing an advert on television.When an Omaze film crew went to Ms Havenhand’s house...
HOBBIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Ryder#Macclesfield
Indy100

KFC meal costs Dad £720 after he punches manager over 'dirty loos'

A KFC meal ended up costing a dad £720 ($880.63) after he punched a manager over the restaurant's 'dirty' toilets.Kenneth Scott reportedly grabbed the fast-food employee by the neck before he punched him on the back of the head.According to Daily Record, this alteration occurred after Scott complained about the lack of toilet paper and soap at a KFC in Braille Crescent, Renfrew, Glasgow.Scott, who is of Craigielea Park in Renfrew, did admit to the assault, which occurred on April 23.On Friday (17 June) at Paisley Sheriff Court, Sheriff Lindsay Kooner called Scott's actions "unacceptable" and ordered him to pay...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Indy100

Delivery driver throws customer's order on driveway without even getting out of the car

A delivery driver, allegedly from the US sandwich fast-food chain Jimmy Johns, has been accused of leaving a customer's order on their driveway without even bothering to get out of their car. The customer, who is known as Meg Moreal on TikTok, shared footage from her Ring security camera which shows the car back up onto the driveway before opening the driver's door, tossing the sandwich on the ground and then driving off. In the first, clip which at the time of writing has been viewed more than 900,000 times Meg wrote: "This is how my sub was delivered! Jimmy...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Indy100

177K+
Followers
13K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy