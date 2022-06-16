ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Girard, OH

Report: Man cited after flipping off Girard officer, admitting to being drunk

By Joe Gorman
WYTV.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who reports said was giving a Girard police officer an obscene gesture early Thursday was cited for disorderly conduct after he reportedly approached the officer and admitted to being drunk. A summons was issued to Maxwell Horne, 30. A police report did...

www.wytv.com

