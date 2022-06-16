‘Abbott Elementary’ Leads 2022 TCA Awards Nominations: Full List

Click here to read the full article.

Freshman series “ Abbott Elementary ” is leading the pack. On Thursday, the Television Critics Association announced the nominees for the organization’s 38th Annual TCA Awards , focusing on TV content across multiple genres of the 2021-2022 TV season.

The TCA consists of more than 200 professional journalists covering television.

The 13 categories honor drama, comedy, miniseries, youth, news and information, reality variety and sketch or talk shows. The winners will be revealed at the August 6 presentation at the Langham Huntington Hotel. This year’s awards show in Pasadena, California, will be the first in-person ceremony since 2019.

This year, ABC’s “ Abbott Elementary ,” created by star Quinta Brunson , leads with five nominations. AMC’s “ Better Call Saul ,” Apple TV+’s “Severance” and Showtime’s “Yellowjackets” follow with four nods each while HBO Max’s “Hacks,” Hulu’s “Only Murders In The Building,” Netflix’s “ Squid Game ” and HBO’s “ Succession ” earned three each.

Nominees for program of the year, TCA’s top prize, span across multiple networks and streaming services including ABC, Showtime, Netflix, HBO, HBO Max, AMC and Apple TV+.

The Career Achievement and Heritage Award winners will be announced later this summer.

Read on for the full list of nominees:

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

Lee Jung-jae, “Squid Game” – Netflix

Michael Keaton, “Dopesick” – Hulu

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets” – Showtime

Mandy Moore, “This Is Us” – NBC

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Margaret Qualley, “Maid” – Netflix

Adam Scott, “Severance” – Apple TV+

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul” – AMC

Amanda Seyfried, “The Dropout” – Hulu

Jeremy Strong, “Succession” – HBO

INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

Pamela Adlon, “Better Things” – FX

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Bridget Everett, “Somebody Somewhere” – HBO

Bill Hader, “Barry” – HBO

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary” – ABC

Steve Martin, “Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

Jean Smart, “Hacks” – HBO Max (2021 Winner in Category)

Jason Sudeikis – “Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN NEWS AND INFORMATION

“The Beatles: Get Back” – Disney+

“Benjamin Franklin” – PBS

“Frontline” – PBS (Eight-time Winner in Category)

“George Carlin’s American Dream” – HBO

“How To with John Wilson” – HBO

“Prehistoric Planet” – Apple TV+

“60 Minutes” – CBS (2012 Winner in Category)

“The Tinder Swindler” – Netflix

“We Need To Talk About Cosby” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN REALITY

“The Amazing Race” – CBS (2011 Winner in Category)

“Cheer” – Netflix (2020 Winner in Category)

“Finding Magic Mike” – HBO Max

“Legendary” – HBO Max

“Real Housewives of Salt Lake City” – Bravo

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” – Paramount+

“Take Out with Lisa Ling” – HBO Max

“Top Chef: Houston” – Bravo

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN YOUTH PROGRAMMING

“Ada Twist, Scientist” – Netflix

“The Baby-Sitters Club” – Netflix

“El Deafo” – Apple TV+

“Mira, Royal Detective” – Disney Junior

“Octonauts: Above & Beyond” – Netflix

“Odd Squad” – PBS Kids

“Ridley Jones” – Netflix

“Sesame Street” – HBO Max

OUTSTANDING NEW PROGRAM

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Only Murders in the Building” – Hulu

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN MOVIES, MINISERIES OR SPECIALS

“Dopesick” – Hulu

“The Dropout” – Hulu

“The Girl From Plainville” – Hulu

“Maid” – Netflix

“Midnight Mass” – Netflix

“The Staircase” – HBO Max

“Station Eleven” – HBO Max

“Under the Banner of Heaven” – FX

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN DRAMA

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“The Good Fight” – Paramount+

“Pachinko” – Apple TV+

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“This Is Us” – NBC

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN COMEDY

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Atlanta” – FX

“Barry” – HBO

“Ghosts” – CBS

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Only Murders In The Building” – Hulu

“Reservation Dogs” – FX

“Ted Lasso” – Apple TV+

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN VARIETY, TALK OR SKETCH

“The Amber Ruffin Show” – Peacock

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” – HBO

“I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson” – Netflix

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” – HBO

“Late Night with Seth Meyers” – NBC

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” – CBS

“Saturday Night Live” – NBC

“Ziwe” – Showtime

PROGRAM OF THE YEAR

“Abbott Elementary” – ABC

“Better Call Saul” – AMC

“Hacks” – HBO Max

“Severance” – Apple TV+

“Squid Game” – Netflix

“Succession” – HBO

“The White Lotus” – HBO

“Yellowjackets” – Showtime