Top Marvel Studios Exec Victoria Alonso to Publish Memoir ‘Possibility Is Your Superpower’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article.

Victoria Alonso is getting ready to share her story.

The Marvel Studios executive is going to publish her first book, “Possibility Is Your Superpower,” a memoir about her Hollywood career after growing up in La Plata, Argentina.

“You don’t need a cape, you don’t need a hammer, you don’t need a shield. Your superpower is your voice, and your voice will create change for yourself, for society and for those who you love,” Alonso says. “If you use your voice, you will create the kind of energy that will bring change to us. To not use your voice is silence, and silence is poison.”

The book, out on May 2, 2023, will be available in English and Spanish. Proceeds will benefit St. Jude. Alonso was represented by Johann V. Castillo at Writers House. “Possibility Is Your Superpower” was acquired by Adam Wilson at Disney’s Hyperion Avenue imprint.

“From La Plata, Argentina to Seattle, Washington to Los Angeles, California, Victoria has said yes to possibility again and again and again,” reads a release about the book. “This is what helped her get to where she is today: the president, physical and post production, visual effects, and animation production for Marvel Studios, the biggest and most successful studio in the world, and one of the most powerful Latinas in Hollywood. After devoting the last 15-plus years to bringing relatable superheroes to the big screen, she has one simple secret to share: You don’t need a cape, shield, or flying power to be your own superhero. Help lies within you.”

Alonso was named one of People en Español Magazine’s top “Poderosa” most influential Hispanic women in 2019 and 2020. She has been named multiple times to Variety ‘s Power of Women L.A. Impact Report. Alonso was honored in 2015 with the Muse Award for Outstanding Vision and Achievement from the New York Women in Film & Television.

She was presented with the Visionary Award at the Outfest Legacy Awards in November at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

A native of Buenos Aires, Alonso moved to the U.S. at 19. She launched her career as a production assistant before taking a position at prominent VFX house Digital Domain.