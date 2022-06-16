ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How progressive infighting handed Eric Adams his first budget

By By Sally Goldenberg and Joe Anuta
 4 days ago
The New York City Council’s progressive wing scored several policy victories by staving off Mayor Eric Adams’ proposal to hire 578 new correction officers. Pool photo by Jason Andrew

NEW YORK — New York City's progressive movement has produced political stars in Washington, expanded the Democratic Socialists’ foothold in the state Capitol and driven national conversations around criminal justice reform.

But it was not strong enough to win a budget fight with the city’s politically moderate new mayor.

With just six opposition votes, Mayor Eric Adams' $101.1 billion first budget easily passed the City Council this week, ushering in a spending plan that denied the farthest-left lawmakers some of their top priorities: Less money for the NYPD, more for public schools and a doubling of the city’s budget for affordable-housing construction.

The Council’s progressive wing scored several policy victories by staving off Adams’ proposal to hire 578 new correction officers, keeping the NYPD budget flat and creating a $10 million fund to provide child care for undocumented New Yorkers.

Those deals were not enough to win over the body’s fiercest NYPD critics, however, and those who dared to vote against the budget were then penalized by the Council’s Democratic leadership for their dissent. The Council speaker declined declined to give them extra money while divvying up $41.6 million in discretionary funds for local nonprofits, City & State first reported .

The first budget of the mayor’s tenure proved him to be a capable negotiator — largely thanks to a new Council speaker he counts as a personal friend and political ally, though not one he supported in the contest to lead the body. It also revealed a fissure within the Council’s Progressive Caucus — a sprawling group containing the budget’s fiercest opponents and the leaders whipping votes for it.

That split benefited the mayor in his ongoing feud with the party’s far left wing — a dispute that took hold during the election last year and has only intensified since. As the dust settled after Monday night’s Council vote, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez jumped into the fray, condemning the budget and fund-raising for a group whose allocation was reportedly cut in a series of tweets she posted over several days.

“No budget is ever going to be perfect. There’s always going to be more or less of something that someone wishes for, but it’s important to celebrate wins and to push forward,” Council Finance Chair Justin Brannan said in an interview after the vote. “The two main public safety priorities of the Progressive Caucus were realized in this budget, so for a member of the caucus to say that the budget fell short of those demands is perplexing.”

Brannan himself is a member of the caucus, alongside Council members fashioned after the Squad in Congress — further illustrating the caucus’ challenge in presenting a united front.

That dynamic benefited the mayor and Council Speaker Adrienne Adams, who was able to win over enough skeptical members that she marginalized opposing voices. Now, some of the frustrated lawmakers are beginning to muse about the future of the 34-member caucus and whether it is too broad to represent their platforms, according to two people with knowledge of those conversations.

The co-chairs of the caucus supported the budget, because they were persuaded by the child care fund and omission of new correction officers — although two people involved in negotiations said the mayor’s team acquiesced so quickly on cutting the proposed jail workers that they suspect he’d always intended to make it a sacrificial offering.

“Holding the line and securing essentially flat budgets for criminal justice agencies was a win for progressives in light of the mayor’s executive budget proposal and the general priorities of the [Eric] Adams administration,” caucus co-chair Lincoln Reslter said in an interview. “Moving forward, it is clearer than ever that the Council will need to lead when it comes to prioritizing investments in education, affordable housing, and community-based solutions to address public safety.”

Not everyone shared his view.

“I’m not interested in perpetuating processes that don’t work for our communities, and perpetuating inequities. If it means disrupting and opening up conversations that are often not had, I think that’s what we need to do,” Council Member Alexa Avíles, who was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America , said in an interview after voting against the budget, which takes effect July 1.

Like the other five legislators who voted against the budget, she was not granted any extra discretionary funding from the speaker — an outcome Avíles called “undemocratic.”

“I have been very transparent about [plans to vote no], and I have also asked directly if we would face retribution. I was told it was not the style of the speaker, and was caught off guard,” she said.

Council Member Charles Barron, a longtime city and state politician and a consistent critic of the NYPD, lambasted the speaker’s approach as “a small-minded, petty, ill-advised tactic that only hurts her own city constituents that live in our communities.”

Tiffany Cabán — whose close-but-unsuccessful bid to become Queens district attorney on a decarceral platform in 2019 made her a local celebrity of the progressive movement — said the budget makes scant progress on her goals.

“The people of the 22nd District elected me with a mandate to fight for a dramatic shift of our city’s priorities away from policing, prosecution and punishment and toward community, compassion and care,” Cabán said before casting her “no” vote. “This budget does not do that.”

And Chi Ossé, whom the speaker’s team tried to persuade to support the measure, opposed a deal he viewed as shortchanging affordable housing while giving too much money to the police force. He quickly began fundraising off of his vote.

"This budget is a major investment in New Yorkers to provide what they need and deserve in our collective recovery,” the Council speaker said before the plan was approved late Monday night in a 44-6 vote.

When pressed by reporters, she refused to say whether she intentionally penalized members.

“The discretionary funding is not about any single Council member. Every New Yorker benefits from this budget — every New Yorker,” she said during a press conference.

The mayor, who declined to provide comment, said in a prepared statement earlier this week: “We were able to achieve an early adopted budget because we leaned into areas of agreement, rather than disagreement.”

He also hinted that the outcome should be a model across the country, even though Republicans only occupy five of the Council’s 51 seats.

“What this Council, our teams, and this speaker and this mayor is saying to every arm of government in this country — it is time for us to move to a place of what we agree on and not stay in the place of what we disagree on,” the mayor said.

The budget presented an early opportunity for progressive lawmakers, who are without an ideological ally in the mayor and speaker, to flex their muscle.

But the caucus’s internal disorganization and the speaker’s successful deal-making efforts combined to quash a stronger show of force against the first budget of this mayor’s tenure. In the end, the six detractors were isolated from most of their 34-member caucus, which was formed in March to present “a united front” and “be a watchdog that holds the mayor accountable to ensure we have a budget rooted in equity and care,” the co-chairs said at the time.

“The roll call from the budget vote shows clearly that the Progressive Caucus isn’t unified enough yet to successfully enact a progressive agenda in the Council,” said one person involved in the negotiations, who declined to speak on the record about internal deliberations.

While many progressive Council members supported the spending plan, two left-leaning political organizations publicly slammed it.

A coalition known as “The People’s Plan” issued a statement on a $215 million cut to the Department of Education , which the mayor said was in keeping with declining school enrollment .

“We need our allies in the Council to hold this administration accountable and restore adequate funding to ensure that every student and every teacher gets the resources they deserve,” the group’s coordinator, Zara Nasir, said in a prepared statement.

And in a press release the Working Families Party, which sat out the general election rather than endorse Eric Adams over a Republican last year, called the budget “an extension of Mayor Adams’ broader agenda that advances criminalization and fails to adequately invest in the public good.”

