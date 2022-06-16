ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

20 shipping containers' worth of gold and television sets were stolen in the 'biggest heist' ever for a Mexico port

By Grace Kay
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ionA8_0gCqobg000
Containers wait to be stacked onto trucks at at Yangshan Deepwater Port in Shanghai, China, on April 27.

Tian Yuhao/China News Service via Getty Images.

  • Thieves took 20 shipping containers from a freight yard in Mexico this month.
  • The containers were loaded with gold, silver ore, and TVs, per local media reports.
  • The head of Mexico's customs service said the theft was the result of organized crime.

Twenty shipping containers that were loaded with gold, silver ore, and televisions were stolen earlier this month, according to the Mexican Employers Federation.

Horacio Duarte, the head of Mexico's customs service, told the Associated Press that the theft was the result of "a very serious organized crime operation." The region, known as the state of Colima, is dominated by the Jalisco Cartel, a semi-militarized group of criminals that is led by Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, a drug trafficker who is known as the most-wanted man in Mexico , as well as one of the most-wanted in the US.

The Mexican Employers Federation and Mexico Custom Regulations did not respond to a request for comment from Insider.

The theft took place earlier this month, but was not reported until Monday.

Local newspaper El Pais reported that over a dozen fully-armed thieves broke into a private freight yard near a port in Manzanillo, dubbing it the "biggest heist' in the port's history. The thieves reportedly gagged the guards at the yard and took eight hours to pick out the high-value shipping containers.

El Pais reported that the men knew how to use the cranes and other gear at the location and connected the containers to several trucks before driving away.

"It is unprecedented, there had been no robbery of this nature before this," Gustavo Adrián Joya, a spokesperson for the security department of Colima state, said in a statement to El Pais.

The goods have not been seen since, the local newspaper reported. José Medina Mora, president of the Mexican Employers Federation, told Associated Press the theft is a sign that safety concerns in the nation are growing. El Pais reported that the port is a main thoroughfare for the cartel, especially for unloading synthetic drugs that are made in Mexico and sold in the US.

While freight theft is not uncommon, it is unusual for dozens of containers to be stolen at once. CargoNet's vice president of operations, Keith Lewis, told Insider freight yards can be a vulnerable place for high value goods.

"A shipment is most vulnerable anytime it is parked," Lewis said.

In 2020, cargo theft hit a record in the US as hundreds of thousands of shipping containers flooded ports and nearby shipping yards amid the supply-chain crisis.

Lewis said that multi-million dollar shipments like containers full of semiconductor chips or television sets are often fitted with security devices in the US, including covert trackers and specialty locks to deter thieves.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 13

people are stupid
3d ago

Can we hire these people to run the port in Long Beach? They clearly can get stuff unloaded quickly!

Reply(1)
11
Related
The Independent

Seven bodies found dumped at Mexico tourist area

Seven bodies have been found dumped in Mexico’s popular Huasteca region, in an apparent case of cartel rivalry.The group of men were found dead on a roadway late on Thursday with extensive bruising on the bodies, suggesting they had been beaten. According to Mexican authorities, the men appear to have been killed in a different place and then dumped in the rural area. The corpses had “this is what happened to me for working with the Gulf” written on them, in a reference to the Gulf Cartel, which operates along the United States border to the north. The message...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Lewis
The Independent

Thieves seize shipping containers full of gold

Thieves in Mexico pulled off a massive heist, stealing 20 freight containers filled with partially refined gold and silver ore and televisions, according to the Mexican Employers Federation. CBS News reports that the containers were stolen from Manzanillo, a Pacific coast seaport in the Mexican state of Colima. On Monday, Jose Medina Mora, the president of the Mexican Employers Federation, said the robbery was indicative of rising criminal activity in Mexico. "There is a growing lack of safety, and this is a sign of what is happening in the country and it requires that authorities take action," Mr Medina...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipping Containers#Television#Getty Images#The Associated Press#Colima#The Jalisco Cartel#Mexico Custom Regulations#El Pais#Manzanillo
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Country Where People Own the Most Guns

The Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, has once again reminded the world how easily people can acquire firearms and ammunition in the United States. This time, an 18-year-old was able to legally and easily purchase enough firepower to murder 19 children and two teachers. (There have been more mass shootings than days this […]
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Passengers scream as world’s longest cruise ship crashes into Jamaican pier

Passengers aboard Royal Caribbean’s The Harmony of the Seas could be heard screaming as the 1,188-foot ship crashed into a pier in Jamaica.The incident happened on Thursday when the cruise liner docked at Falmouth, a busy port on the country’s northern shore, at about 7am.Several bits of port infrastructure were damaged in the collision, including a pier structure which was crushed by the 227,000 tonne vessel. An investigation is underway. Passengers could be heard screaming as the ship drifted towards the port and crashed into a pier, where it was trying to dock.“Oh my God”, one woman could be heard...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
China
ScienceAlert

Ruins of Hidden 3,400-Year-Old City Emerge as Giant Dam Dries Up

The tightening grip of climate change on our planet is revealing secrets buried for millennia. As waters and ice recede under warming conditions, the traces of people and civilizations long gone from the mortal realm emerge. In recent months, Iraq has been hit particularly hard, battered by extreme drought, with the Mosul reservoir shrinking as water is extracted to keep crops from drying. Amid this crisis, the ruins of an ancient city, submerged for decades, are once again on dry land. Since the dam was created in the 1980s before the settlement was archaeologically studied and cataloged, its re-emergence represents a rare...
MIDDLE EAST
BBC

Dark web drug dealer jailed over cryptocurrency millions

A drug dealer who made millions of pounds in cryptocurrency by supplying drugs via the dark web has been jailed. Police monitored Simon Barclay's internet activity and passed details to officers who watched him making regular drop-offs at a post office. Computers seized from the 41-year-old following his arrest led...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Business Insider

Business Insider

531K+
Followers
34K+
Post
265M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy