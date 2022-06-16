Be Healthy: 11 Breakfast Recipes
Mornings are for making choices. Pancakes, muffins, and pizza for breakfast may sound like your childhood dream breakfast, and guess what - now you can make your dreams come true. So let’s see what’s on the menu.
Blueberry Keto MuffinsThese Keto blueberry muffins are a delightful treat that is worth getting out of bed for. These gluten-free, low-carb muffins have a lusciously rich texture thanks to plenty of butter and cream.
Ingredients (9 muffins):
- 2 ½ cups finely ground almond flour (280 g)
- ¼ teaspoon baking powder (1.25 g)
- ½ teaspoon salt (2.5 g)
- 1 egg
- ¼ cup unsalted butter, melted and cooled to room temperature (60 g)
- 3/4 cup heavy cream (180 ml)
- 1/4 teaspoon almond extract (1.25 g)
- 4 drops of liquid stevia (or less)
- ½ teaspoon baking soda (2.5 g)
- ½ cup fresh, small blueberries (optional) (70 g)
How to prepare:Preheat the oven to 375°F/190°C and line a muffin pan with 9 paper liners, or use a silicone muffin pan. Combine almond flour, baking powder, and salt in a mixing bowl. In a large mixing bowl, combine the butter, heavy cream, egg, almond extract, stevia, and baking soda. Stir gently to combine the almond flour mixture and the wet ingredients. The batter will be fairly thick. Fill the muffin cups almost all the way to the top with the batter. Bake for about 16 minutes, or until the muffins are lightly browned on top and a toothpick inserted into one comes out clean. Allow muffins to cool in the pan for 10 minutes before serving. Store these keto products in the refrigerator for maximum freshness. Nutrition facts: (1 muffin) 27.7 g total fat | 5 g net carbs | 7.8 g protein
Bacon Pancakes[caption id="attachment_7000" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Photo 97808548 / Bacon Pancakes © Bhofack2 from Dreamstime.com[/caption] These flavourful bacon pancakes are topped with sour cream, chives, and a splash of hot sauce. They're a great weekend breakfast as they're fluffy and salty.
Ingredients:
- 6 slices of bacon
- 3 egg whites
- 1/4 cup coconut flour (30g)
- 1 tablespoon purified granular gelatin (like this ) (15 ml)
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted (30 ml)
- 2 tablespoons finely chopped chives (30 ml)
- 1/2 cup water (120 ml)
- Optional: 1/2 cup full-fat sour cream for topping
How to prepare:In a frying pan over medium heat, cook the bacon. Allow the bacon fat to remain in the pan. Set aside the bacon, which should be crumbled or finely chopped. Whip the egg whites until they form soft peaks (an electric mixer works well for this). Place aside. Combine the coconut flour, gelatin, butter, chives, and bacon in a large mixing bowl. Mix in the water thoroughly, then gently fold in the egg whites until combined. The batter will be lumpy and thick. In the frying pan, reheat the bacon fat over medium heat. Scoop small amounts of batter (about 2 tablespoons) into the pan, gently smoothing it out with a spoon to form small pancakes. Set a 3-inch biscuit cutter in the frying pan and drop the batter in. Nutrition facts: 2 servings (3 pancakes per serving) 21.1 g total fat | 3.4 g net carbs | 19.2 g protein
Homemade Breakfast SausageHomemade sausage is free of sugar and additives, and it can be made in advance and stored in a freezer for convenience. These savory patties are filling enough and don't need to be served with eggs.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds of ground pork
- 1/2 tablespoon salt
- 1/2 tablespoon fennel
- 2 teaspoons pepper
- 1 teaspoon dried sage
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- Optional: 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes
How to prepare:Add all ingredients to a large bowl. Mix spices in with the ground pork until all combined. Use ground pork mixture in breakfast skillets, or freeze or heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium heat. Form patties 1/3 inch thick and place in a hot skillet, ensuring not to overcrowd the pan. Cook sausage patties for 4-6 minutes on each side, until no pink remains in the middle. Serve immediately, store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days, or freeze for meal prep later! Nutrition Facts: (1 sausage) 24.2 g total fat | 0 g net carbs | 30.7 g protein
Primal Keto Bread[caption id="attachment_7002" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: https://www.theroastedroot.net/keto-cinnamon-swirl-bread/[/caption] Toasted Primal keto bread is a microcosm of buttery paradise. Choose a sweet version of Primal keto bread with cinnamon, or a savory variant with garlic and herbs.
Ingredients
- 1 ½ cups blanched almond flour (165 g)
- 4 large eggs, separated
- 1 tablespoon egg white protein powder (5 g)
- 5 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted and cooled (70 g)
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt (1.2 ml)
- 3 teaspoons aluminum-free baking powder (15 ml)
- ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar (1.2 ml)
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder (5 ml)
- 1 teaspoon dried dill (5 ml)
- 1 cup grated cheddar cheese (90g)
How to prepare:Preheat the oven to 375°F/190°C. Grease an 8.5 x 4.5 loaf pan lightly. Cover the bottom of the loaf pan with lightly greased parchment paper for the easiest release. Combine the almond flour, egg yolks, egg white protein powder, butter, salt, and baking powder in a food processor. *Add the cinnamon and honey if making cinnamon & honey bread. Nutrition Facts: (1 slice) 18.9 g total fat | 2.4 g net carbs | 8.2 g protein
Summer Breakfast Meatloaf[caption id="attachment_7003" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: https://www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com/recipes/recipe/55745/summertime-beef-meatloaf[/caption] Meatloaf is a simple breakfast to prepare in advance and have each morning for a protein-rich start to the day.
Ingredients:
- 1 pound of ground beef
- 10–12 ounces bulk pork breakfast sausage
- 1 tablespoon bacon fat (or other fat)
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 1 yellow onion, diced
- 1 medium zucchini, diced
- 4 ounces of button mushrooms, sliced
- 2 tablespoons dried parsley
- 2 tablespoons dried basil
- 1 teaspoon garlic powder
- salt and pepper, to taste
How to prepare:Preheat the oven to 400 degrees. Place a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add fat along with 2 garlic cloves and diced onion. Once the onions begin to become translucent, add diced zucchini and cover to help steam the zucchini. After about 3-4 minutes, add the mushrooms on top and cover again for about 4-5 more minutes. Once vegetables have softened, add parsley, basil, garlic powder, and salt and pepper. Mix well then remove from heat to cool. Once vegetables are cool, add ground beef, breakfast sausage, and cooled vegetables to a large bowl and get dirty with your hands. Mix well to combine, trying not to squish the zucchini too much. Line a large loaf pan with parchment paper and place the meat mixture into the dish. Press firmly to make sure it all sticks together and to keep it from falling apart. Place in the oven and bake for 40-45 minutes until the meat presses back at you when you poke it. Let sit for 10 minutes after baking. Nutrition Facts: 1 sausage? 40.9 g total fat | 3.3 g net carbs | 32.7 g protein
Golden Collagen Coconut Latte[caption id="attachment_7004" align="alignnone" width="1000"] Source: https://www.pickuplimes.com/recipe/cinnamon-coconut-cream-latte-40[/caption] This protein-packed latte incorporates the nutrient-dense advantages of turmeric and Primal Kitchen® Collagen Fuel for a comforting and calming start to the day.
Ingredients:
- 1 scoop Primal Kitchen Vanilla Coconut Collagen Fuel
- 1 cup of favorite alternative milk
Chia Flax Hot Pudding[caption id="attachment_7005" align="alignnone" width="683"] https://www.istockphoto.com/[/caption] This comforting dish of wholesome goodness contains enough protein, fat, and fiber to keep you full until lunch. The above light meal has a dessert-like flavor thanks to optional toppings like pecans and fresh berries.
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon ghee or coconut oil
- 2 cups coconut or almond milk
- 3 tablespoons chia seeds
- 3 tablespoons ground flax seed
Optional Toppings:
- 4 tablespoons chopped pecans
- 2 tablespoons hemp hearts
- ¼ cup mixed fresh berries
Choose Sweetener:
- 1 serving Vanilla Coconut Primal Fuel (preferred)
- 3 Stevia drops
- 1 tablespoon coconut palm sugar
How to prepare:In a medium nonstick fry pan on medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of ghee, 1 cup of coconut milk, chia seed, and flax. With a silicone spatula or wooden spoon, continuously stir all ingredients until pudding is thick about, 3 minutes. Pour warm pudding into a bowl, option to stir in sweetener of choice. Top with nuts, hemp seeds coconut milk, and berries. Serve warm.
Greek Meatza[caption id="attachment_7006" align="alignnone" width="700"] Mediterranean Meatzza Recipe photo by Taste of Home[/caption] There was meatza before cauliflower pizza crust. This recipe deserves to be revived because it's so delicious, and it makes pizza for breakfast a keto dream come true. After dinner, enjoy a cold slice of pizza (or "meatza") for breakfast the following morning.
Ingredients:
- 2 pounds ground beef
- 2 eggs
- 1-2 tablespoons fresh thyme
- 2 teaspoons dried oregano
- 1/2 teaspoon dried onion powder
- 2 teaspoons salt
- 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped (optional)
Toppings:
- 1/4 cup (or more to taste) of your favorite pizza/tomato sauce
- 1 cup pitted kalamata olives
- 1 small red onion, very thinly sliced
- 1/3 cup or more crumbled feta
How to prepare:Preheat the oven to 450 degrees FahrenheitLine a rimmed 11×17 pan with parchment paper. The rim is important so the grease is contained while the meat cooks. In a large bowl combine the meat, eggs, thyme, oregano, onion powder, salt, and garlic. Whisk the egg with a fork then get your hands in there and thoroughly combine the eggs with the meat. Nutrition Facts: (1 slice) 25.7 g total fat | 4.3 g net carbs | 31 g protein
Pizza Dutch Baby[caption id="attachment_7007" align="alignnone" width="670"] Source, https://hostthetoast.com/dutch-baby-pesto-breakfast-pizza/[/caption] This keto pizza Dutch baby is light and fluffy, flavored with Parmesan, mozzarella, and fresh basil, and is another pizza-for-breakfast option.
Ingredients:
- 4 large eggs
- ¼ teaspoon cream of tartar
- 1 tablespoon ghee or duck fat
- ½ cup grated Parmesan cheese
- 1 teaspoon Italian seasoning
- ⅓ cup no-sugar-added marinara sauce
- 4 ounces fresh mozzarella, sliced
- 1 tablespoon chopped fresh basil
- Salt and pepper to taste
How to prepare:Separate the egg whites from the egg yolks with care. Set aside the yolks of the eggs. Pour the cream of tartar into the mixing bowl with the egg whites. Beat the egg white mixture with an electric mixer until stiff peaks form. Turn on the broiler to high. Heat an 8-inch (20-cm) skillet over medium heat with ghee. Fold in the reserved egg yolks, Parmesan, and Italian seasoning into the whipped egg whites gently. Pour into the hot frying pan. Cook for 1 minute before placing the pan under the broiler for 5 minutes. Place the baking dish on a cooling rack and top with the marinara sauce and mozzarella slices. Return the pan to the oven and broil for 5 to 8 minutes more. Nutrition Facts: 1 portion 35.7 g total fat 7.6 g net carbs | 22.3 g protein
Blueberry Muffin Smoothie[caption id="attachment_7010" align="alignnone" width="785"] www.istockphoto.com[/caption] In a hurry and no time to make blueberry muffins? Then try a filling blueberry muffin smoothie with Primal Kitchen® Collagen Fuel.
Ingredients:
- 2 tbsp of almond butter
- 2 Tbsp chia seeds
- 1/4 cup blueberries
- 2 cups almond milk
- Toppings: blueberries and hemp seeds
