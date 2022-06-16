ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Arlington Music Hall Hosts “United for Uvalde” Concert Thursday Night to Raise Money for Victim’s Families

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON(WBAP/KLIF News ) – Nine Texas country artists will perform at the Arlington Music Hall Thursday night to benefit the families of the victims of the Uvalde mass shooting. Scott Bragg is the general manager of the venue...

Missing Bodies Recovered from Lake Lavon

MCKINNEY (WBAP/KLIF) – Two men are dead, and another is missing, after a boating accident over the weekend in Collin County. According to the Collin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded Saturday night to a boater in distress near Brockdale Park on Lake Lavon. A strong storm crossed Lake Lavon causing a small boat occupied by four men to overturn. One man was able to hold onto a tree and call 911, according to the Sheriff’s Office. Game Wardens on the water rescued the mean and learned that the remaining three men had disappeared.
COLLIN COUNTY, TX
Uvalde School Massacre Committee May Not Hear From Police

Uvalde (WBAP/KLIF) – The chairman of a special state House committee taking testimony on the Uvalde school shooting says it’s uncertain whether city police officials will testify voluntarily before the committee. Other than being allowed to witness opening and closing statements during the committee’s hearing in Uvalde, the public has been blocked from witnessing the proceedings. Committee Chairman Dustin Burrows says Uvalde school district officials were forthcoming and transparent in their testimony during the first day of hearings. However, Burrows also says “There is a question mark” about whether the Uvalde Police Department will testify voluntarily, or not. Uvalde law enforcement officials have so far declined to offer any details about the events of May 24, citing ongoing investigations.
UVALDE, TX

