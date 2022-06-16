ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Gov. Murphy, NYC Mayor Adams pumped as anticipation builds over 2026 FIFA World Cup announcement

By Brent Johnson
NJ.com
NJ.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Anticipating is building that one of the globe’s biggest sporting events is set to return to the Meadowlands. New Jersey and New York will learn Thursday evening whether their joint bid to host part of the 2026 FIFA World Cup for men’s soccer becomes a reality. FIFA,...

www.nj.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

Mayor Eric Adams says NYC needs to 'do better' in preserving its historically black neighborhoods and compares their destruction to slavery in Juneteenth speech

New York City mayor Eric Adams has boldly claimed that residents in the Big Apple need to 'do better' in preserving historically black neighborhoods in the city in his first Juneteenth speech. The 61-year-old Democrat said that forcing out black residents from historically black neighborhoods in not only New York...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Nature.com

Social distancing and mask-wearing could avoid recurrent stay-at-home restrictions during COVID-19 respiratory pandemic in New York City

Stay-at-home restrictions such as closure of non-essential businesses were effective at reducing SARS-CoV-2 transmission in New York City (NYC) in the spring of 2020. Relaxation of these restrictions was desirable for resuming economic and social activities, but could only occur in conjunction with measures to mitigate the expected resurgence of new infections, in particular social distancing and mask-wearing. We projected the impact of individuals' adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing on the duration, frequency, and recurrence of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC. We applied a stochastic discrete time-series model to simulate community transmission and household secondary transmission in NYC. The model was calibrated to hospitalizations, ICU admissions, and COVID-attributable deaths over March"“July 2020 after accounting for the distribution of age and chronic health conditions in NYC. We projected daily new infections and hospitalizations up to May 31, 2021 under the different levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing after relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. We assumed that the relaxation of stay-at-home policies would occur in the context of adaptive reopening, where a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¥"‰2 per 100,000 residents would trigger reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions while a new hospitalization rate of"‰â‰¤"‰0.8 per 100,000 residents would trigger relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions. Without social distancing and mask-wearing, simulated relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions led to epidemic resurgence and necessary reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions within 42Â days. NYC would have stayed fully open for 26% of the time until May 31, 2021, alternating reinstatement and relaxation of stay-at-home restrictions in four cycles. At a low (50%) level of adherence to mask-wearing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions between 8% and 32% of the time depending on individual adherence to social distancing. At moderate to high levels of adherence to mask-wearing without social distancing, NYC would have needed to implement stay-at-home restrictions. In threshold analyses, avoiding reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions required a minimum of 60% adherence to mask-wearing at 50% adherence to social distancing. With low adherence to mask-wearing and social distancing, reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions in NYC was inevitable. High levels of adherence to social distancing and mask-wearing could have attributed to avoiding recurrent surges without reinstatement of stay-at-home restrictions.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
New York City, NY
Sports
City
Denver, NY
State
New York State
City
Atlanta, NY
City
Adams, NY
City
Philadelphia, NY
New York City, NY
Government
NJ.com

Summer solstice 2022: First day of summer, longest day of the year.

Ready for those long, hot, humid, dog days of summer? The new season will officially start on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, as the summer solstice occurs at 5:14 a.m. Eastern time. The solstice marks the first day of summer here in New Jersey and the rest of the northern hemisphere, and it will be the longest day of the year in terms of daylight — because the North Pole will be tilted at its maximum direction toward the sun.
NEWARK, NJ
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
Person
Brent Johnson
WTNH.com

Capitol Report: Bradley announces flight to LaGuardia

(WTNH) – If you’re the kind of person who can’t stand driving to New York airports, we have some good news for you. You will soon be able to fly from Bradley Airport to LaGuardia Airport. Starting in September, Delta will offer service between Bradley and LaGuardia...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

N.J. schools are locking kids in padded rooms. Are they breaking the law?

Ana Rivera has lost count of how many times teachers locked away her son. It started in pre-K when he was shut inside the principal’s office after he would not calm down in class. It escalated in elementary school when the Passaic County boy, who was diagnosed with autism, was routinely dragged into a room the size of closet and locked inside.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyc Mayor#2026 Fifa World Cup#U S Soccer#Politics State#Politics Local#Politics Governor#Msnbc
police1.com

Analyzing the stop and frisk: 3 areas where police practice falters

The continuing validity and constitutionality of stop and frisk depends on lawful execution of the practice — Stop and frisk practices have been a source of critical examination for over two decades. In New York, three different Attorney Generals issued reports in 1999, 2013 and 2020 concerning the stop...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FIFA
Place
Vancouver, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Bon voyage: Old subway cars float off across New York Harbor

NEW YORK — (AP) — It’s the end of the line for many of the old subway cars that remain in New York City rail yards. When New York City put R-32s into service in the mid-1960s, people called the shiny new train cars “Brightliners.” Over several decades, millions of people have traveled on R-32s, but the days when the iconic stainless steel cars were used to transport passengers are long gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
199K+
Followers
112K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy