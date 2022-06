My favorite thing in Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is the skull. OK, let me clarify before anyone gets worried—there's definitely more than one skull in Darktide. This is still Warhammer—skulls for the skull throne, and so on. Some of your enemies wear skulls as jewelry. All of them have skulls of their own that you can smash, stab, or laser in comically gruesome ways. There's one particular skull that I was instantly enamored with: the skull decoder, a grinning cranium with spiderlike legs used to interface with computers in Darktide. There will not be a better interaction prompt in videogames this year than "Press E to prepare Skull Decoder."

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO