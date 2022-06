ST. LOUIS – Last week, a jury convicted a St. Louis woman for the 2020 robbery and kidnapping of an elderly woman outside a south city grocery store. The robbery itself took place on July 29, 2020, outside the Schnucks Loughborough store near Carondelet Park. Our news partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch said the victim, an 80-year-old woman, was getting into her car when another woman approached her from behind and jammed a sawed-off shotgun into her back.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 4 HOURS AGO