Arkansas State

Study: Arkansas unemployment claims lower than pre-COVID levels

By Jacob Smith
 4 days ago

ARKANSAS (KNWA/KFTA) — Arkansas is recovering well from the pandemic as its latest unemployment claims are 48.21% lower than the same week three years ago, a study found.

According to WalletHub, the percentage decrease from 2019 is the largest in the U.S., and the unemployment claims from 2020 to today is a 38.70% decrease.

The personal finance website also noted a 31.05% decrease compared to this week in 2021.

The progress comes as the U.S. is making significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 with the distribution of the vaccine and boosters.

Fewer Americans apply for jobless aid last week

To identify which states’ workforces are experiencing the quickest recovery from COVID-19, WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia based on changes in unemployment claims for several key benchmark weeks.

Overall, New Hampshire has seen the greatest recovery from COVID-19, followed by Vermont, Iowa, Delaware and Virginia.

The study also noted Arkansas had the biggest decrease in the number of unemployment insurance initial claims from this week in 2019.

To see WalletHub’s full findings of the study, visit their website .

Trump criticizes Pence after Jan. 6 hearing: ‘Human conveyor belt’

“Mike Pence had a chance to be great. He had a chance to be frankly historic. But just like [former Attorney General] Bill Barr and the rest of these weak people, Mike, and I say it sadly ‘cause I like him, but Mike did not have the courage to act,” Trump said while giving remarks at a Faith and Freedom event in Nashville, Tenn.
