Mitchell County, TX

PERP WALK: Shawn Adkins appears in court for Hailey Dunn murder hearing

By Erica Garner
 4 days ago

MITCHELL COUNTY, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – Shawn Adkins is appearing in court for a pretrial hearing in the murder of Hailey Dunn.

In the first public video since his arrest, KTAB and KRBC got footage of Adkins walking from a Sheriff’s Office vehicle into the Mitchell County Courthouse in Colorado City Thursday morning. When asked if he wanted to say anything, he declined to make any comment.

One year ago, Adkins was arrested for the murder of 13-year-old Hailey Dunn.

Hailey was last seen leaving her home in December 2010 and was missing for years before her remains were found in a rural part of Scurry County near Lake JB Thomas in 2013

Investigators pursued Adkins, who was then the live-in boyfriend of Hailey’s mother Billie, as a person of interest throughout the entire investigation but lacked evidence to make an arrest until mid-2021 .

The break in the case that finally led to Adkins’ incarceration has not been made public but court documents did reveal he’s accused of killing Hailey by striking her in the head with a blunt object.

Adkins is also accused of concealing her corpse.

A Mitchell County Grand Jury indicted Adkins for Murder and Tampering with Evidence in December 2021.

He remains held in the Mitchell County Jail on a $2 million bond.

KTAB and KRBC are in court waiting for the hearing to start. Check back for any updates.

BigCountryHomepage.com will continue to follow his case as it proceeds through the justice system.

