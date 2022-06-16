2 inmates die within 24 hours of one another at Donaldson Correctional Facility

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported June 17, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty.
GJ = grand jury; FTA = failure to appear
Cullman County Sheriff’s Office
No incidents or arrests reported.
Cullman Police Department
Incidents
June 16
domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; 11th St. NEtheft of property – 4th degree; Wal-Mart; Hwy 157; general merchandise; $294domestic violence – 3rd degree; person; Cary Ctr. NW
Arrests
June 16
Coots, Steven R; 50
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Hanson, Dorothy J; 47
domestic violence – 3rd degree
Hooper, Steven D; 40
FTA – theft of property – 4th degree
Jones, Latoya D; 27
theft of property – 3rd degreefalse information
Phillips, Benjamin T; 37
Unlawful breaking entering motor vehicle
Hanceville Police Department
Incidents and arrests reported by CCSO.
