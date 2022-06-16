2 inmates die within 24 hours of one another at Donaldson Correctional Facility

An inmate has died at a state prison in Alabama after a stabbing, according to the Jefferson County coroner office. The death occurred Wednesday at the William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. The 41-year-old man “sustained sharp force injuries during a reported assault,” according to a release from the coroner’s office. The death is being investigated as a homicide. The man was serving a life sentence for a 2002 murder conviction in Jefferson County.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL ・ 3 DAYS AGO