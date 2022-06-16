ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bessemer, AL

2 inmates die within 24 hours of one another at Donaldson Correctional Facility

By Drew Taylor
wdhn.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reports that one inmate at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer died after being stabbed while another was found dead in the prison infirmary, all within 24 hours of each other. At 4:27 p.m. Wednesday, a...

www.wdhn.com

