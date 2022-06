It has been a few weeks since I have had time to complete a column. I’m currently sitting on the porch with perfect Friday afternoon weather, with the laptop, to jot down some thoughts before our next edition. I had a reader reach out to me on social media making sure I was not giving up on blabbing about my thoughts since the last few newspaper editions did not contain a column, so I guess at least one person reads this piece.

WILLIAMS COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO