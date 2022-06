When Amajhalay Williams entered foster care at 5 years old, she left behind what she describes as an abusive mother who struggled with substance abuse. “She was there physically, but she wasn’t there mentally,” says Williams, now 20. “Her abusiveness got not one kid, but four different kids taken away. She just wasn’t in the right head. She just wasn’t a fit parent unfortunately, and me being firstborn, I just happened to get it the worst.”

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 25 DAYS AGO