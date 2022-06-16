CPS working on getting shuttered pool in West Side school back in operation

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- As the temperatures soar, Chicago Public School officials say they are working on getting a shuttered swimming pool back in operation in at Orr Academy High School. Local residents have been complaining.

Local activists and others stood outside Orr High School Wednesday demanding that the Chicago Public Schools do what it takes to get the indoor pool at the school open again.

Corey Braddock, a Local School Council member, said on hot summer days like these, children need options for recreation and the pool has been closed for a while.

A CPS spokesperson said the school system works continuously to provide students with facilities where they can develop skills beyond academics, but the official also said the pool at Orr is temporarily closed and under repair.

Officials say CPS has purchased the parts needed to repair the pool and theyr awaiting delivery. says the pool will reopen when repairs are completed. Ironically enough amid the sweltering temperatures, one of the things being repaired is the pool’s heater.

