ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

CPS working on getting shuttered pool in West Side school back in operation

By Craig Dellimore
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=140eoH_0gCqm1Fd00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- As the temperatures soar, Chicago Public School officials say they are working on getting a shuttered swimming pool back in operation in at Orr Academy High School. Local residents have been complaining.

Local activists and others stood outside Orr High School Wednesday demanding that the Chicago Public Schools do what it takes to get the indoor pool at the school open again.

Corey Braddock, a Local School Council member, said on hot summer days like these, children need options for recreation and the pool has been closed for a while.

A CPS spokesperson said the school system works continuously to provide students with facilities where they can develop skills beyond academics, but the official also said the pool at Orr is temporarily closed and under repair.

Officials say CPS has purchased the parts needed to repair the pool and theyr awaiting delivery. says the pool will reopen when repairs are completed. Ironically enough amid the sweltering temperatures, one of the things being repaired is the pool’s heater.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Government
Chicago, IL
Education
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cps#West Side#Swimming Pool#Chicago Public School#Orr Academy High School#Local School Council#Audacy#Wbbm Newsradio Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
18K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy