A traffic stop on Wednesday evening in Sioux Falls quickly turned into something you might see in the video game Grand Theft Auto. According to Dakota News Now, an officer stopped a 2004 GMC Sierra for a traffic violation on Kiwanis Avenue in Sioux Falls around 10:30 pm. Police say the driver drove away from the traffic stop at a high rate of speed. The officer did not pursue the truck as it is police safety policy to not pursue a fleeing vehicle for minor traffic offenses.

