The man responsible for a high-speed crash in Fort Myers that left another person seriously hurt in 2018 has been sentenced. Fort Myers police say Marvin Preston Jr., 41, was found guilty of charges of leaving the scene of a crash that resulted in serious bodily injury and reckless driving causing serious bodily injury. FMPD says he has been sentenced to 40 months in prison for each count.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 6 HOURS AGO