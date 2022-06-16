ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Glam, gifts, and doing good at “Do Good Beauty”

News4Jax.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDo Good Beauty is a boutique and salon located in the Murray Hill neighborhood of Jacksonville. The boutique...

www.news4jax.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News4Jax.com

Jacksonville fathers honored with free BBQ at Eastside park

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – In celebration of Father’s Day, The Martin Luther King Memorial Foundation held a free BBQ at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park. What better way to celebrate dad than with a good old fashion BBQ?. The MLK Memorial Foundation put this together so all dads in...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
Local
Florida Lifestyle
Jacksonville, FL
Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Glam#Salon#Murray Hill
Action News Jax

Celebrate Juneteenth with these locally hosted events!

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Juneteenth is African American Emancipation Day. The holiday commends the emancipation of enslaved African Americans and marks the anniversary of the 1865 proclamation of freedom. The Lincolnville Museum and Cultural Center is proud to announce a series of events on June 18 that celebrates Juneteenth and...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

RULES: Flex your free-dom at Wild Adventures

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Celebrate America Festival is back at Wild Adventures Theme Park. With spectacular fireworks displays July 1 through 4, and The Original Harlem Globetrotters performing three shows a day on July 8 through 10. Military get in FREE, and everyone in their party gets $10 off...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
News4Jax.com

LET US KNOW: Are you changing or thinking about changing your summer travel plans?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Delays and cancelations at airports across the country are having a huge impact on the start of the summer travel season. The Transportation Security Administration said it screened more than 2.4 million people at security checkpoints Friday, which was the highest checkpoint volume since the Sunday after Thanksgiving and roughly 100,000 more travelers than the Friday before Memorial Day weekend.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville Daily Record

Florida Cracker Kitchen locations rebranding in Jacksonville

The Florida Cracker Kitchen at 1842 King St. in San Marco is no more. After lunch service June 17, it began transitioning into a fast-casual seafood restaurant with a bar, Corner Lot said in a news release. The new restaurant name was not provided in the June 17 release. Corner...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Fraternities strike it out the park at their annual charity softball game

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Some local fraternities came together for a fun game of softball on Saturday afternoon. The Jacksonville Alumni Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Incorporated played against Theta Phi Alumni Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Incorporated for their annual charity softball game. There were dozens of...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
internewscast.com

Juneteenth celebrations, events across the Jacksonville area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mark your calendars: Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is on Sunday. Juneteenth celebrates the official end of slavery in the United States. Despite the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation’s freeing of enslaved people, slavery persisted in slave-holding border states and rebel areas until federal troops took control of the regions. Texas was the last state to welcome proclamation-enforcing federal troops — until this day, June 19, 1865, when General Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with the famous statement: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Touring Sally Dark Rides in Downtown Jacksonville

At Sally Dark Rides, they create experiences where millions of families laugh, play, and enjoy time together. their rides are defined by unparalleled storytelling, and the memories that stem from those stories. They value those guest experiences that turn into traditions - from one generation to the next- being shared with friends and family for decades to come.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy