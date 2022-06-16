Glam, gifts, and doing good at “Do Good Beauty”

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Mark your calendars: Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, is on Sunday. Juneteenth celebrates the official end of slavery in the United States. Despite the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation’s freeing of enslaved people, slavery persisted in slave-holding border states and rebel areas until federal troops took control of the regions. Texas was the last state to welcome proclamation-enforcing federal troops — until this day, June 19, 1865, when General Granger arrived in Galveston, Texas with the famous statement: “The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free.”

