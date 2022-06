Dredging Project Finally May Happen At John’s Pass. The sandy beach at John’s Pass is fun for kids, fishermen, and a nice walk after visiting one of the great restaurants. Only problem, the sand does not belong there. And, it’s dangerous. If you’ve ever paddle boarded through there, you know that current is strong, and extra strong during changing tides. Swimmers who wander in to the water have found that out the hard way.

PINELLAS COUNTY, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO